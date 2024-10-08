Login
BYD eMAX 7: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trims- Premium and Superior, in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD recently launched the eMAX 7 in the Indian market.
  • Offered in two trims- Premium and Superior.
  • Prices range from Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD has finally launched the eMAX 7 in the Indian market. The eMAX 7 is the long-awaited successor to the e6 MPV, which has been on sale in India for almost three years. With the facelift, the vehicle gets a range of new features, along with an array of new styling cues that help keep it up to date. With prices ranging from from Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), the eMAX 7 is offered in two trims- Premium and Superior, and in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. Here’s a complete lowdown on the features offered in each trim of the MPV.

 

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh
 

BYD eMAX 7 Premium

Price: Rs 26.90 lakh (six-seat), Rs 27.50 lakh (seven-seat)


Between the two trims, the Premium trim is the more affordable, less loaded option, although it still comes with a good amount of features for its price. Standard features on the MPV include a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a portable card key, a voice assistant, and all-LED lighting. 

BYD e MAX 7 1

The eMAX 7 gets a rotating 12.8-inch infotainment display as standard

 

On the safety front, the eMAX 7 Premium comes with all of the features offered in the top-spec Superior trim save for ADAS features. These include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electric parking brake, auto hold, cruise control, traction control, hill hold control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.  


Some notable feature misses on this trim include the panoramic glass roof, ADAS features, wireless charger and ventilated seats. Furthermore, the eMAX 7 Premium comes with manually-adjustable driver and passenger seats unlike the Superior trim.

 

On the powertrain front, the eMAX 7 Premium is equipped with a new 55.4 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor producing a lower 161 bhp and 310 Nm than the Superior trim. These variants of the MPV can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 10.1 seconds. The battery pack delivers a claimed NEDC range of 420 km.
 

  • Portable charging cable
  • VTOL function
  • Regenerative Braking
  • 6 Airbags
  • Pre tensioned force limited seat belts
  • Seat belt reminder-front and rear
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • ISOFIX child restraint anchorage points
  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Electric Parking Brake System (EPB)
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Traction Control System (TCS)
  • Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
  • Vehicle Dynamic Control System
  • Hill Hold Control (HHC)
  • Brake Disc Wiping system (BDW)
  • Coordinated Regenerative Braking System (CRBS)
  • Roll Movement Intervention (RMI)
  • Brake Override System (BOS)
  • 360-degree camera
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Auto hold
  • Cruise Control
  • Electrically adjustable and foldable exterior mirrors
  • Electric power assisted steering system
  • 5-inch TFT full LCD combination instrument
  • Manual dimming interior rear view mirror
  • Height Adjustable Headrests
  • FM radio
  • Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and Audio Streaming
  • 12.8-inch rotating touch screen
  • 6 speakers
  • Satellite navigation
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Voice assistant
  • LED headlamps
  • Follow me home headlight
  • LED daytime running light
  • LED taillight bar
  • LED front reading light
  • LED middle reading light
  • Luggage compartment light
  • 12V socket
  • Keyless entry & Keyless start
  • Portable card key (NFC card key)
  • 4-door window one touch up-down with anti-pinch
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Automatic air-conditioning
  • PM2.5 air filter (without display)
  • Black+Brown Interiors

 

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV: In Pictures


BYD eMAX 7 Superior

Price: Rs 29.30 lakh (six-seat), Rs 29.90 lakh (seven-seat)


With prices commencing at Rs 29.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the eMAX 7 Superior variants are over Rs 2 lakh more expensive than their Premium trim counterparts. Hence, it is loaded to the gills with features such as a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade, a driver’s seat with six-way electrical adjustment, four-way electrical adjustment for the front passenger seat, ventilated seats, wireless charger, electric tailgate and more. This trim also comes with ADAS features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Departure Assist (LDA) and more.

 

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

BYD e MAX 7 3

The Superior trim gets a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade

 

In terms of its powertrain, the Superior trim gets the larger 71.8 kWh battery pack that is paired with an electric motor that churns out 201 bhp and 310 Nm. The eMAX 7 Superior can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds. The battery pack delivers a claimed NEDC range of 530 km.
 

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
  • Door Open Warning (DOW)
  • Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
  • Predictive Collision Warning (PCW)
  • Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
  • Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)
  • Lane Departure Assist (LDA)
  • Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA)
  • Panoramic glass roof
  • Electric sunshade (glass roof)
  • Roof rails
  • 6-way electrical adjustment - driver seat
  • 4-way electrical adjustment-front passenger seat
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Intelligent High Beam Control (IHBC)
  • Wireless Charging
  • PM2.5 filtration system
  • Electric tailgate
     
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

