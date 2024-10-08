BYD eMAX 7: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

BYD has finally launched the eMAX 7 in the Indian market. The eMAX 7 is the long-awaited successor to the e6 MPV, which has been on sale in India for almost three years. With the facelift, the vehicle gets a range of new features, along with an array of new styling cues that help keep it up to date. With prices ranging from from Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), the eMAX 7 is offered in two trims- Premium and Superior, and in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. Here’s a complete lowdown on the features offered in each trim of the MPV.

BYD eMAX 7 Premium

Price: Rs 26.90 lakh (six-seat), Rs 27.50 lakh (seven-seat)



Between the two trims, the Premium trim is the more affordable, less loaded option, although it still comes with a good amount of features for its price. Standard features on the MPV include a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a portable card key, a voice assistant, and all-LED lighting.

The eMAX 7 gets a rotating 12.8-inch infotainment display as standard

On the safety front, the eMAX 7 Premium comes with all of the features offered in the top-spec Superior trim save for ADAS features. These include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electric parking brake, auto hold, cruise control, traction control, hill hold control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.



Some notable feature misses on this trim include the panoramic glass roof, ADAS features, wireless charger and ventilated seats. Furthermore, the eMAX 7 Premium comes with manually-adjustable driver and passenger seats unlike the Superior trim.

On the powertrain front, the eMAX 7 Premium is equipped with a new 55.4 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor producing a lower 161 bhp and 310 Nm than the Superior trim. These variants of the MPV can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 10.1 seconds. The battery pack delivers a claimed NEDC range of 420 km.



Portable charging cable

VTOL function

Regenerative Braking

6 Airbags

Pre tensioned force limited seat belts

Seat belt reminder-front and rear

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

ISOFIX child restraint anchorage points

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electric Parking Brake System (EPB)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Vehicle Dynamic Control System

Hill Hold Control (HHC)

Brake Disc Wiping system (BDW)

Coordinated Regenerative Braking System (CRBS)

Roll Movement Intervention (RMI)

Brake Override System (BOS)

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Auto hold

Cruise Control

Electrically adjustable and foldable exterior mirrors

Electric power assisted steering system

5-inch TFT full LCD combination instrument

Manual dimming interior rear view mirror

Height Adjustable Headrests

FM radio

Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and Audio Streaming

12.8-inch rotating touch screen

6 speakers

Satellite navigation

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice assistant

LED headlamps

Follow me home headlight

LED daytime running light

LED taillight bar

LED front reading light

LED middle reading light

Luggage compartment light

12V socket

Keyless entry & Keyless start

Portable card key (NFC card key)

4-door window one touch up-down with anti-pinch

Rear AC Vents

Automatic air-conditioning

PM2.5 air filter (without display)

Black+Brown Interiors

BYD eMAX 7 Superior

Price: Rs 29.30 lakh (six-seat), Rs 29.90 lakh (seven-seat)



With prices commencing at Rs 29.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the eMAX 7 Superior variants are over Rs 2 lakh more expensive than their Premium trim counterparts. Hence, it is loaded to the gills with features such as a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade, a driver’s seat with six-way electrical adjustment, four-way electrical adjustment for the front passenger seat, ventilated seats, wireless charger, electric tailgate and more. This trim also comes with ADAS features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Departure Assist (LDA) and more.

The Superior trim gets a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade

In terms of its powertrain, the Superior trim gets the larger 71.8 kWh battery pack that is paired with an electric motor that churns out 201 bhp and 310 Nm. The eMAX 7 Superior can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds. The battery pack delivers a claimed NEDC range of 530 km.

