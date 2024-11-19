Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE 6eMahindra XEV 9eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosToyota New Camry
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Interior Revealed

The luxury MPV will offer seating for up to 7 and comes loaded with comfort features.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Xia MPV gets a 7 seat cabin with captain seats in the middle row
  • Third row occupants also get heated and ventilated seats
  • Dashboard features three displays included a co-driver touchscreen

In August 2024, BYD unveiled a new large luxury MPV named the Xia at the Chengdu Motor Show. However, the MPV’s interior was under wraps at the time. Now, the carmaker has revealed the interior of its luxury MPV ahead of its launch in the Chinese market.
 

Also read: BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Unveiled At Chengdu Motor Show
 

BYD Xia MPV

The Xia was unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show in August 2024.

 

In line with other new BYD models, the Xia has a digital-heavy dashboard design replete with a digital instruments display, a large free-standing central touchscreen, and a third screen for the co-driver. An interesting element is that the top of the dashboard falls in line with the base of the MPV’s windows with the displays integrated into a vertical shelf that flows into the lower dashboard. The air-con vents too are cleverly tucked away for a more cohesive look. The centre console also is free of clutter with a large charging pad under the central touchscreen and a row of physical buttons below it. Further back rests a pair of cup holders followed by the front centre armrest.

 

Also read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Review: Practical, Yet Premium!

 BYD Xia dashboard

Cabin features plenty of tech including three displays on the dashboard.

 

Moving to the second row, the Xia gets individual captain seats with individual armrest. The seats are electronically adjustable and feature ventilation, heating and massage functions. The seats also have in-built leg rests. As per reports, the rear passengers also get a fold-down display mounted in the ceiling as well as a fridge.


BYD Xia middle row

Second-row gets power adjustable captain chairs with heating, ventilation and massage function.

 

In an interesting twist, reports suggest that even third-row occupants will get seat heating and ventilation functions. The seats themselves can be adjusted forward and back and fold flat into the floor for additional boot space.

 

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh
 BYD Xia seating

MPV gets seating for seven in a 2+2+3 layout.

 

The Xia is a large MPV measuring 5145mm in length, 1970mm in width, and 1805mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3045mm. On the powertrain front, the MPV features a plug-in hybrid drivetrain featuring a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.4-kWh battery pack.

# BYD# BYD Xia# BYD Xia MPV# BYD MPV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • In a bid to boost sales in the middle of the festive season, BYD is also extending benefits on the Premium variant of the Seal sedan, which is the best-selling trim.
    BYD Seal Performance Gets Rs 2 Lakh Discount As Part Of Festive Offer
  • All-electric MPV is offered in two variants and with two powertrain options.
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh
  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV, which will receive a range of styling tweaks and a few new features
    BYD eMAX 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The facelifted BYD e6 MPV will launch in India with a new name, more features and with a third row of seats.
    BYD eMAX 7 India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Need To Know
  • Carmaker says first 1,000 customers to book the EV by October 8 will be offered benefits of up to Rs 51,000 and complementary 7 kW or 3 kW chargers.
    BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21

Latest News

  • The luxury MPV will offer seating for up to 7 and comes loaded with comfort features.
    BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Interior Revealed
  • The initial batch of the updated compact SUV was shipped to South Africa.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Exports Commence; First Shipment Headed To SA
  • Equipped with a 2.5 kWh removable battery, the Tennis weighs in at under 100 kg, and its hub motor propels it to a top speed of 65 kmph.
    VLF Tennis Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh
  • The motorcycles will be brought to India via the CKD route and assembled at KAW Veloce Motors’ facility in Kolhapur
    Brixton Crossfire 500 and Cromwell 1200 Motorcycles Launched In India: Check Prices, Specs
  • The CLA will sit on Mercedes’ new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and will feature both internal combustion and all-electric drivetrains.
    Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed
  • Latest teaser video for Honda 2 Wheeler India’s upcoming electric scooter reveals there will be at least two variants on offer, each with a different digital dashboard.
    Honda’s Maiden Electric Scooter For India To Have 104 Km Range, Direct Drive Motor
  • The motorcycle will go on sale overseas in 2025, and BSA is currently accepting bookings for it on its UK website
    BSA Gold Star 650-Based B65 Scrambler Unveiled
  • Long-wheelbase iterations of Audi’s A4 replacement is 73 mm longer than the standard A5 and sits on a 68 mm longer wheelbase.
    New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was introduced in 2022, as a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11

Popular BYD Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved