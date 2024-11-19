BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Interior Revealed

In August 2024, BYD unveiled a new large luxury MPV named the Xia at the Chengdu Motor Show. However, the MPV’s interior was under wraps at the time. Now, the carmaker has revealed the interior of its luxury MPV ahead of its launch in the Chinese market.



Also read: BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Unveiled At Chengdu Motor Show



The Xia was unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show in August 2024.

In line with other new BYD models, the Xia has a digital-heavy dashboard design replete with a digital instruments display, a large free-standing central touchscreen, and a third screen for the co-driver. An interesting element is that the top of the dashboard falls in line with the base of the MPV’s windows with the displays integrated into a vertical shelf that flows into the lower dashboard. The air-con vents too are cleverly tucked away for a more cohesive look. The centre console also is free of clutter with a large charging pad under the central touchscreen and a row of physical buttons below it. Further back rests a pair of cup holders followed by the front centre armrest.

Also read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Review: Practical, Yet Premium!





Cabin features plenty of tech including three displays on the dashboard.

Moving to the second row, the Xia gets individual captain seats with individual armrest. The seats are electronically adjustable and feature ventilation, heating and massage functions. The seats also have in-built leg rests. As per reports, the rear passengers also get a fold-down display mounted in the ceiling as well as a fridge.





Second-row gets power adjustable captain chairs with heating, ventilation and massage function.

In an interesting twist, reports suggest that even third-row occupants will get seat heating and ventilation functions. The seats themselves can be adjusted forward and back and fold flat into the floor for additional boot space.

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh



MPV gets seating for seven in a 2+2+3 layout.

The Xia is a large MPV measuring 5145mm in length, 1970mm in width, and 1805mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3045mm. On the powertrain front, the MPV features a plug-in hybrid drivetrain featuring a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.4-kWh battery pack.