Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 

The Lyriq has a range of 482 kilometres and has a 150 kW fast charging. It is one of the first EVs based on GM's new Ultium batteries.

Sahil Gupta
Highlights

  • The Lyriq has an AR heads up display
  • The heads up display technology goes beyond basic AR
  • It is the first car to be built on GMs Ultium platform
Cadillac is going all-in on augmented reality (AR) with the new Lyriq electric SUV which will feature a futuristic AR head-up panel for its main user interface. It totally looks out of the fil 'Minority Report'. The heads up display on the Lyriq is powered by Envisics, which is a UK-based augmented reality startup with an expertise in holograms. 

The augmented reality startup powers the heads up display on the Lyriq

"What Envisics has developed is a headset-free, in-car holography system that aims to transform the way we view the road. How? By giving your car an AR overhaul more in line with the kind of HUD technology you'd ordinarily find in a fighter jet or a commercial aircraft worth many millions of dollars. Or, heck, an X-Wing," said a report in Digital Trends. 

"We are the Retina-grade display of the automotive world. Our devices typically work at three to four times the resolution of the human eye. You're left with an image clarity far beyond that which you would normally experience in a vehicle. Our displays can work to tens of thousands of candelas of brightness, which enables you to see this in the most extreme environments," added Envisics founder Jamieson Christmas.

The technology goes beyond basic AR

While this technology is seemingly only implemented for the HUD on the Lyriq - the technology changes on the environment and delivers clear images even when the surroundings are not the brightest. The Lyriq has a range of 482 kilometres and has a 150 kW fast charging. It is one of the first EVs based on GM's new Ultium batteries. 

