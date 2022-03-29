Can You Take EVs For Long Drives?

Of course, you can drive an EV long distance provided you follow these tips:

Quick charging

When you are planning your journey, you should try to find out the best routes with several charging stations. It takes about 30 minutes for the chargers to fill up the battery. You can take a break and have some snacks before the charging is done. You will be back on the driver's seat refreshed and charged up.

Higher speed is not good for your EV car because the faster you drive the greater will be the battery consumption. So, it is better you pick up a road that is not a speedway or a highway. If you find there are many fast-charging stations on your way, you may go a bit faster.

Photo Credit: www.cnbctv18.com

Take your time

As mentioned earlier, the EV sector is yet to take its full shape. It is in its infancy. You should never be in a hurry to go by your EV vehicle on a long drive. You need to do long-term planning before you embark on a long journey. You might find yourself in the middle of the highway near a charging station when your car needs charging. The station may have multiple charging ends but all of them may not be functioning. You are in trouble. There will be a time in future when these issues won't arise due to the proliferation of EVs and charging stations. Till then, hold it back and wait for a long cruise. For people living in the cities, charging the EVs and driving the car is much easier. They are saving costs and sparing the environment of pollution from the cars. Once EVs become a regular affair all over, the charging becomes a dream come real because the cost of charging is much cheaper than filling in petrol or diesel.

You will certainly enjoy your road trip a lot more if you can adapt yourself to the changing circumstances. If one plan fails for you, prepare yourself for plan B. This is how it usually works. There is no point worrying about things that are not yet in your front. Of course, you should plan and get ready to face the situations when they appear. The main issue that you might face is fast charging. There are stations where you have the charger but for some reason, the charging is super slow. You should count these in your plan and that way you will never be taken by surprise. The more you worry about the next charging station, the pitter it will be for you. So, be a little adventurous when you are driving your EV. It is crystal clear that optimal infrastructure for the EVs has not arrived yet and they are in the distant future. Till then, you should pull through and enjoy the trip.

There is an important tip for you. Drive your car as much as possible in the most efficient way. The EVS have this uncanny ability to give you unpredictable indications of the charge available in the battery. It all depends on the speed of the drive, use of the air-conditioner, slamming of brakes, and so on. The more aware you become about these trivial yet important things, the better for you to continue enjoying your road trip.

Do not worry unnecessarily

It is so easy filling gas into your gas-driven vehicle but this is not true of your EV. You may find fast-charging stations on your way. Whenever you find one, stop by and get the charging done while having a cup of tea or something. These charging stations you may find on the roadside cafes or restaurants. That's a good opportunity for you. Simply park your car beside the charger and load it with charge and use the time having your food. That makes plenty of sense. You need to apply your common sense more often while you are driving the EV.

Use your apps and maps to the max. They will help you shorten the route and save pressure on the battery.