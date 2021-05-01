Auto Sales April 2021: Toyota Sells 9622 Units In The Domestic Market

Toyota India has released the monthly sales numbers for the month of April 2021. The Japanese carmaker sold 9,622 units in the domestic market last month. In April 2020, the company recorded zero sales owing to the nationwide lockdown which was announced by the Government of India to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Compared to March 2021, when carmaker's total sales in the domestic market stood at 15,001 units, Toyota witnessed a de-growth of around 35 per cent in Month-on-Month (MoM) sales.

Toyota's annual maintenance program will not Maruti-sourced models such as the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser.

The company had also announced temporary halting of production at both its Bidadi plants in Karnataka for maintenance till May 14, 2021. During this period, the carmaker will carry out scheduled maintenance at both its factories, resulting in a temporary halt in operations. The scheduled annual maintenance program at its both Bidadi plants is being carried out to enhance operational efficiencies, productivity and safety of equipment.

Expressing his views, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, TKM said, "At the outset we express our solidarity and continued support for the community at this hour of peril. Given the current situation and considering all those who have been impacted by the second wave of the pandemic, what is most important to TKM is the wellbeing and safety of our employees, dealer & supplier staff and the community at large. Despite the challenges, we continue to witness good demand owing to personal mobility needs and the same has helped us clock 9622 units of wholesales in April 2021. We have been able to partially fulfill pending orders by making use of the pipeline finished goods inventory, so as to ensure minimal discomfort to our customers. However, partial lockdown in different parts of the country has enhanced the gap between wholesale and retail. Also, sporadic lockdowns impacting different states & cities for varying durations has increased logistical challenges to supply the right vehicle to the right dealership and at the right time. We are trying our best to work around such logistical challenges so as to be able to meet customer requirements at the earliest."

Toyota has also launched a COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) at its manufacturing plant

He further said, "As we see it, our prime responsibility at the moment is to secure the health of our employees, their families and other stakeholders. We have set standard processes of disinfecting the workplace and common areas on daily basis ensuring safety at all times. Only limited number of employees as permissible by the rules of social distancing, are engaged in essential jobs & activities at the plant. Moreover, we are continuously educating our employees on appropriate COVID-19 guidelines to be followed while at work and also in their personal lives. We have also launched a COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) at our manufacturing plant, for a seamless vaccination program."

