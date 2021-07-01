Car Sales June 2021: Kia India Sells 15,015 Units In Domestic Market

Kia India recorded a year-on-year (Y0Y) sales growth of 106 per cent in June 2021 selling 15,015 units. The Korean brand sold 8,549, 5,963 and 503 units of the Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carnival respectively. The robust uptick is primarily attributed to sales picking up owing to the pent up demand after the second wave of COVID crisis in the month of May and also because sales in June last year were more subdued comparatively leading to a low base, as market was still dwindling from the aftershock of the nationwide lockdown. But now the company is recovering faster as its month-on-month (MoM) went up by 36 per cent indicating improved customer sentiment after an ease in the lockdown curbs across the country.

Kia India sold 5,963 units of the Sonet subcompact SUV.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, "The last few weeks have shown signs of improved customer sentiment, and we continue to be optimistic about the future. The brand stays focused on providing the highest level of personalised customer experience and plans to strengthen the digital ecosystem with industry-first initiatives like Digi-connect. We, however, remain cognizant of the ongoing situation and are reviewing our operations week-on-week, evaluating measures to meet the demand for our vehicles."

Kia India sold 503 units of the Carnival MPV in June 2021.

The company is optimistic about the second half in terms of sales performance. Between January and June 2021 the carmaker sold around 1 lakh units of vehicles in the domestic market. The Kia Seltos continued its dominance in the overall sales contributing over 50 per cent and selling close to 50,000 units. The Sonet registered close to 46,000 unit sales, contributing almost over 47 per cent in Kia's overall domestic despatches. Kia India has already expanded its network to 300 touch-points across the country and is planning to open more showrooms in Tier 4 markets.