New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Car Sales September 2020: Toyota Registers 20.45 Per Cent Decline In Year-on-Year Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 8,116 units in September 2020, which is a 20.45 per cent decline compared to 10,203 units sold in September 2019. Although it must be noted that Toyota sold 5,555 units in August 2020 and that means it saw a growth of 46 per cent in September 2020.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Toyota sold 8,116 units in September 2020

Highlights

  • Toyota despatched 8,116 units in September 2020
  • The company also exported 708 units of the Etios last month
  • The new Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV has received good response

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had a decent outing in September 2020. The company despatched 8,116 units in September 2020 which is a growth of 46 per cent from 5,555 units sold in August 2020. Although if we consider year-on-year growth, the company saw its despatches declining by 20.45 per cent as it sold 10,203 units in September last year. The company also exported 708 units of the Etios last month. September has been the best month for Toyota so far in terms of sales since the pandemic began. It may be a sign of improvement but there's a lot more ground to cover.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India

dof31a8g

(Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner sales could pick up owing to festive season demand)

Commenting on the month's performance, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service - TKM said, "We are seeing demand pick up and a lot more confidence in our dealers, thereby witnessing a 14 to 18 per cent growth in orders when compared to last few months. September has been our best month so far, ever since the pandemic hit us in March 2020. Factors leading to this can be attributed to the pent up demand amongst customers as well as the onset of the festive season."

Also Read: Toyota Registers 48.08 Per Cent Decline In August 2020

0 Comments

Toyota has reverted to two-shift production a day at its plant in order to meet increased demand. Toyota says that the spurt in demand can be attributed to the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV, which has been received positively and gotten a fair number of bookings as well. With the festive season almost here, the sales could be expected to pick up further.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020

Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Car Sales September 2020: Toyota Registers 20.45 Per Cent Decline In Year-on-Year Sales

Car Sales September 2020: Toyota Registers 20.45 Per Cent Decline In Year-on-Year Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%
2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled
Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh

Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh
Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020

Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020
Car Sales September 2020: Toyota Registers 20.45 Per Cent Decline In Year-on-Year Sales

Car Sales September 2020: Toyota Registers 20.45 Per Cent Decline In Year-on-Year Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%
2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled
Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh
Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh

Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh
7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh

7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Top 5 Hatchback Cars To Buy Under Rs. 4 Lakh

Top 5 Hatchback Cars To Buy Under Rs. 4 Lakh
2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled

2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled
Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled

Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled
Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles

Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles
Best Modern Classic Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh

Best Modern Classic Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh
The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020

The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh

Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh

Toyota Cars

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Glanza

Hatchback, 19.6 - 23.9 Kmpl
Toyota Glanza
Price Starts
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,487 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Land Cruiser

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Toyota Land Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 1.47 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,05,127 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 14.24 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Price Starts
₹ 28.66 - 36.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,493 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Price Starts
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 31,885 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Vellfire

MUV, 58 Kmpl
Toyota Vellfire
Price Starts
₹ 83.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,73,332 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Camry

Sedan, 19.16 Kmpl
Toyota Camry
Price Starts
₹ 39.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 80,999 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Yaris

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.8 Kmpl
Toyota Yaris
Price Starts
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,956 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

SUV, 11.1 Kmpl
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Price Starts
₹ 96.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,99,903 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Prius

Sedan, 26.3 Kmpl
Toyota Prius
Price Starts
₹ 45.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 93,599 9% / 5 yrs
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
02:39
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18 hours ago
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:22
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 07:33 PM
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
03:19
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Sep-20 09:41 PM
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
03:09
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-20 06:21 PM
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
04:02
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Jul-20 08:39 PM
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
03:20
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jul-20 05:06 PM
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
03:28
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Jun-20 09:30 PM
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Image of Auto Headlamps
Image of Auto Headlamps
Image of Electric Fold Orvms
Image of Electric Fold Orvms
Image of Follow Me Home Headlamp
Image of Follow Me Home Headlamp
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Image of Toyota Etios Side View
Image of Toyota Etios Side View
Image of Toyota Etios Rear Back
Image of Toyota Etios Rear Back
Image of Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Image of Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Image of Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Image of Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Image of Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Image of Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Image of Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Image of Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Image of Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Frot Side
Image of Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Frot Side
Image of Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Side
Image of Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Side
Image of Garnet Red
Image of Garnet Red
Image of Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Image of Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Image of Black
Image of Black
Image of Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Image of Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Image of Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Image of Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Image of Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Image of Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Image of Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
Image of Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
Image of 2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
Image of 2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
Image of 2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
Image of 2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
Image of 2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
Image of 2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
Image of Alloy Wheels B
Image of Alloy Wheels B
Image of Led Headlamps B
Image of Led Headlamps B
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities