Car Sales September 2020: Toyota Registers 20.45 Per Cent Decline In Year-on-Year Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had a decent outing in September 2020. The company despatched 8,116 units in September 2020 which is a growth of 46 per cent from 5,555 units sold in August 2020. Although if we consider year-on-year growth, the company saw its despatches declining by 20.45 per cent as it sold 10,203 units in September last year. The company also exported 708 units of the Etios last month. September has been the best month for Toyota so far in terms of sales since the pandemic began. It may be a sign of improvement but there's a lot more ground to cover.

(Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner sales could pick up owing to festive season demand)

Commenting on the month's performance, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service - TKM said, "We are seeing demand pick up and a lot more confidence in our dealers, thereby witnessing a 14 to 18 per cent growth in orders when compared to last few months. September has been our best month so far, ever since the pandemic hit us in March 2020. Factors leading to this can be attributed to the pent up demand amongst customers as well as the onset of the festive season."

Toyota has reverted to two-shift production a day at its plant in order to meet increased demand. Toyota says that the spurt in demand can be attributed to the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV, which has been received positively and gotten a fair number of bookings as well. With the festive season almost here, the sales could be expected to pick up further.

