Car Sales August 2020: Toyota Records 48.08 Per Cent Decline

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has sold 5555 units in August 2020 which is a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 48.08 per cent when compared to 10,701 units which were sold in the same month a year ago. That said, the carmaker's month-on-month (MoM) sales went up by 3.13 per cent in August 2020 as against 5386 units which were sold in July 2020. In June 2020, the company had sold 3866 units which was more than double to what it sold in May (1639 units) right after the lockdown period. The company exported 843 units of the Toyota Etios last month.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Toyota exported 843 units of the Etios last month.

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service- TKM said, "We began August with a lot of apprehensions due to the skewed rise in Covid positive cases in Karnataka state and throughout the country. It had a resultant impact on both the demand & supply scenarios. Fortunately, August witnessed an increase in demand for most of our models akin to pre-Covid times, including customer enquiries and orders. However, supplying vehicles from our end (to dealers) posed as a challenge due to the rising number of Covid cases in Bangalore and its surrounding areas, where most of our workforces reside. This even lead us to ramp down production to a single shift so as to be able to ensure that we are taking all measures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees first, and of the community at large. Thankfully, more than half the Covid infected workers at TKM have recovered completely and are reporting back at work, after having completed all necessary protocols as laid down by the state health authorities. This has helped us immensely in inching up supplies so as to be able to cater to the increasing demands of our customers."

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India

Toyota has already started accepting the bookings of the Urban Cruiser.

Toyota has also said that its retail sales have been 25 per cent higher as compared to the wholesale figures. The company is also gearing up to launch the Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV this month and is expecting it to be the much needed shot in the arm to its overall sales. Toyota has already started accepting pre-bookings for the Urban Cruiser.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.