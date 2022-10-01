Car Sales September 2022: Maruti Suzuki Records 135.10 Per Cent Growth In PV Sales

Maruti Suzuki recorded a sales growth of 135.10 per cent in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment in September 2022 selling 1,48,380 units of PVs as compared to 63,111 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of its passenger cars including mini models like Alto, S-Presso, compact models like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift and WagonR, and the Ciaz mid-size sedan recorded a growth of 184 per cent selling 1,01,750 units as compared to 35,827 units sold a year ago. In the same month, sales of its utility vehicles with models like the Vitara Brezza, Eritga, XL6, new Grand Vitara and the Eeco van stood at 45,271 units recording an uptick of 72.11 per cent as compared to 26,303 units sold a year ago.

That said, do note that the substantial surge in the sales growth of passenger vehicles is primarily attributed to the low base owing to the semiconductor chip crisis last year. In the same month, the company recorded a drop of 24.18 per cent in sales of its light commercial vehicle- the Super Carry selling 2,505 units as compared to 3,304 sold in the same month a year ago. Maruti's exports in the same month grew by 21.85 per cent selling 21,403 units as compared to 17,565 units sold a year ago. The company also recorded a growth of 67.41 per cent in the number of units it supplies to Toyota at 4,018 units as compared to 2400 units supplied last year. Overall (Domestic + OEM + Exports), Maruti Suzuki recorded a growth of 104.10 per cent selling 1,76,306 units as compared to 86,380 units sold a year ago.

In the April 2022 - September 2022 period, Maruti Suzuki recorded a growth of 35.73 per cent in the domestic market selling 8,52,694 units as compared to 6,28,228 units sold in the same period last year. In the same month, the company's exports went up by 26.40 per cent at 1,32,632 units as compared to 1,04,927 units sold in the same period a year ago. Overall (Domestic + OEM + Exports), Maruti Suzuki witnessed an uptick of 34.39 per cent selling 9,85,326 units as compared to 7,33,155 units sold in the same period last year.