carandbike Accessorised: Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the iconic models in India and also one of the longest running brands. It's been amongst the top-five bestsellers in India for over a decade now and is still going strong in its third-generations. Now the Maruti Suzuki Swift is also quite popular in the aftermarket accessories market. That said, even Maruti Suzuki is offering quite a few genuine accessories for the Swift. Here's the list.
Exterior
|Exterior Accessories
|Prices
|Wave Rap
|Rs. 9990
|Carbon Red Rap
|Rs. 9990
|Red Disco Rap
|Rs. 10,990
|Sprinter Graphics
|Rs. 3990
|Electric Dash Graphics
|Rs. 2,090
|Glider Graphics
|Rs. 2990
|Underbody Spoiler Kit (all colours)
|Rs. 15,990
|Door Visor
|Rs. 1250
|Premium Door Visor
|Rs. 2090
|Rear Upper Spoiler (all colours)
|Rs. 3490
|Body Side Moulding - Painted
|Rs. 2290
|Body Side Moulding - Coloured
|Rs. 2790
|Fog Lamp Garnish
|Rs. 590
|Fog Lamps
|Rs. 3490
|Front Grille Garnish Black
|Rs. 1990
|Front Grille Garnish - Fired Red
|Rs. 1490
|Back Door Garnish
|Rs. 790
|Tail Lap - Black Garnish
|Rs. 1090
|Silver Accent Alloy Wheel - (Four Units)
|Rs. 25,160
|Wheel Cover - Black / Red
|Rs. 1960
|ORVM Cover - Carbon Finish
|Rs. 2,390
|ORVM Cover - Carbon Finish (Without Indicator)
|Rs. 2,350
|ORVM Cover - Piano Black Finish
|Rs. 1790
|ORVM Cover - Piano Black finish
|Rs. 1750
|Body Cover - Normal
|Rs. 1090
|Body Cover - Tyvek
|Rs. 2690
|Window Frame Kit
|Rs. 1590
|Mudflap - Front
|Rs. 150
|Mudflap - Rear
|Rs. 250
On the outside, you get a variety of options to choose from for the Swift. The general chrome bits are there but you also get other garnishes finished in red and black to make it look funky. Then you also have all the functional kits from body mouldings to door visors or window frames among others. The best part is that, save for the under-body spoiler kit and alloy wheels, all other basic and functional accessories are available at a very reasonable rate even when you compare to aftermarket accessories.
Interior
|Interior Accessories
|Prices
|Premium Black Liner Highlight Seat Cover
|Rs. 8690
|Muscle Shiner White Highlight Seat Cover
|Rs. 9390
|Premium Dawn Streak Finish Seat Cover
|Rs. 9390
|Revup Road Highlight Seat Cover
|Rs. 6290
|Dashfall White Finish Seat Cover
|Rs. 6490
|Daring Drift Finish Seat Cover
|Rs. 5490
|Drag Racer Red Runner Seat Cover
|Rs. 5990
|Aerodynamo Fly Finish Seat Cover
|Rs. 5890
|Fab ABS Designer Finish
|Rs. 6590
|Protective Door Sill Guard
|Rs. 1950
|Illuminated Door Sill Guard
|Rs. 3590
|Twin Colour Door Sill Guard
|Rs. 1390
|Window Sunshade - Four Doors
|Rs. 999
|Window Sunshade - Rear Windshield
|Rs. 625
|Premium Carpet Mat
|Rs. 2590
|Deluxe Carpet Mat
|Rs. 1090
|Designer Mat - Red Circuit
|Rs. 1490
|3D Boot Mat
|Rs. 1440
|Styling Kit
|Rs. 4990 - Rs. 7390
|Flocking Kit
|Rs. 6490
|Tweeter Garnish
|Rs. 1350
|Rear Sear Entertainment
|Rs. 21,990
|Multimedia - Pioneer
|Rs. 26,250
|Multimedia - JVC
|Rs. 22,590
|Sub-woofer 1000W DBX
|Rs. 11,053
|Bass Tube
|Rs. 7,990
|140W Active sub-woofer
|Rs. 16,490
|Four-channel amp 700W
|Rs. 14,490
|Speaker DSK 170
|Rs. 5290
Even for the cabin, you get all sort of accessories that's available in the aftermarket. So be it something fancy as illuminated sill guard or basic stuff like sunshade or carpet mats, everything is on offer in the Maruti Genuine Accessories (MGA) store. You also get infotainment systems from Pioneer and JVC with sub-woofer, bass tube and amplifier setup. The best part again is that everything is available at a market competitive rate.