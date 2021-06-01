carandbike Accessorised: Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the iconic models in India and also one of the longest running brands. It's been amongst the top-five bestsellers in India for over a decade now and is still going strong in its third-generations. Now the Maruti Suzuki Swift is also quite popular in the aftermarket accessories market. That said, even Maruti Suzuki is offering quite a few genuine accessories for the Swift. Here's the list.

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki is offering a wide range of accessories for the Swift.

Exterior Accessories Prices Wave Rap Rs. 9990 Carbon Red Rap Rs. 9990 Red Disco Rap Rs. 10,990 Sprinter Graphics Rs. 3990 Electric Dash Graphics Rs. 2,090 Glider Graphics Rs. 2990 Underbody Spoiler Kit (all colours) Rs. 15,990 Door Visor Rs. 1250 Premium Door Visor Rs. 2090 Rear Upper Spoiler (all colours) Rs. 3490 Body Side Moulding - Painted Rs. 2290 Body Side Moulding - Coloured Rs. 2790 Fog Lamp Garnish Rs. 590 Fog Lamps Rs. 3490 Front Grille Garnish Black Rs. 1990 Front Grille Garnish - Fired Red Rs. 1490 Back Door Garnish Rs. 790 Tail Lap - Black Garnish Rs. 1090 Silver Accent Alloy Wheel - (Four Units) Rs. 25,160 Wheel Cover - Black / Red Rs. 1960 ORVM Cover - Carbon Finish Rs. 2,390 ORVM Cover - Carbon Finish (Without Indicator) Rs. 2,350 ORVM Cover - Piano Black Finish Rs. 1790 ORVM Cover - Piano Black finish Rs. 1750 Body Cover - Normal Rs. 1090 Body Cover - Tyvek Rs. 2690 Window Frame Kit Rs. 1590 Mudflap - Front Rs. 150 Mudflap - Rear Rs. 250

On the outside, you get a variety of options to choose from for the Swift. The general chrome bits are there but you also get other garnishes finished in red and black to make it look funky. Then you also have all the functional kits from body mouldings to door visors or window frames among others. The best part is that, save for the under-body spoiler kit and alloy wheels, all other basic and functional accessories are available at a very reasonable rate even when you compare to aftermarket accessories.

Interior

There are plenty options in the MGA store for the cabin as well.

Interior Accessories Prices Premium Black Liner Highlight Seat Cover Rs. 8690 Muscle Shiner White Highlight Seat Cover Rs. 9390 Premium Dawn Streak Finish Seat Cover Rs. 9390 Revup Road Highlight Seat Cover Rs. 6290 Dashfall White Finish Seat Cover Rs. 6490 Daring Drift Finish Seat Cover Rs. 5490 Drag Racer Red Runner Seat Cover Rs. 5990 Aerodynamo Fly Finish Seat Cover Rs. 5890 Fab ABS Designer Finish Rs. 6590 Protective Door Sill Guard Rs. 1950 Illuminated Door Sill Guard Rs. 3590 Twin Colour Door Sill Guard Rs. 1390 Window Sunshade - Four Doors Rs. 999 Window Sunshade - Rear Windshield Rs. 625 Premium Carpet Mat Rs. 2590 Deluxe Carpet Mat Rs. 1090 Designer Mat - Red Circuit Rs. 1490 3D Boot Mat Rs. 1440 Styling Kit Rs. 4990 - Rs. 7390 Flocking Kit Rs. 6490 Tweeter Garnish Rs. 1350 Rear Sear Entertainment Rs. 21,990 Multimedia - Pioneer Rs. 26,250 Multimedia - JVC Rs. 22,590 Sub-woofer 1000W DBX Rs. 11,053 Bass Tube Rs. 7,990 140W Active sub-woofer Rs. 16,490 Four-channel amp 700W Rs. 14,490 Speaker DSK 170 Rs. 5290

Even for the cabin, you get all sort of accessories that's available in the aftermarket. So be it something fancy as illuminated sill guard or basic stuff like sunshade or carpet mats, everything is on offer in the Maruti Genuine Accessories (MGA) store. You also get infotainment systems from Pioneer and JVC with sub-woofer, bass tube and amplifier setup. The best part again is that everything is available at a market competitive rate.