carandbike Accessorised: Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is also quite popular in the aftermarket accessories market and Maruti Suzuki is offering quite a few genuine accessories for the Swift.
01-Jun-21
01-Jun-21 10:40 AM IST
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the iconic models in India and also one of the longest running brands. It's been amongst the top-five bestsellers in India for over a decade now and is still going strong in its third-generations. Now the Maruti Suzuki Swift is also quite popular in the aftermarket accessories market. That said, even Maruti Suzuki is offering quite a few genuine accessories for the Swift. Here's the list.

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki is offering a wide range of accessories for the Swift.

Exterior Accessories Prices
Wave Rap Rs. 9990
Carbon Red Rap Rs. 9990
Red Disco Rap Rs. 10,990
Sprinter Graphics Rs. 3990
Electric Dash Graphics Rs. 2,090
Glider Graphics Rs. 2990
Underbody Spoiler Kit (all colours) Rs. 15,990
Door Visor Rs. 1250
Premium Door Visor Rs. 2090
Rear Upper Spoiler (all colours) Rs. 3490
Body Side Moulding - Painted Rs. 2290
Body Side Moulding - Coloured Rs. 2790
Fog Lamp Garnish Rs. 590
Fog Lamps Rs. 3490
Front Grille Garnish Black Rs. 1990
Front Grille Garnish - Fired Red Rs. 1490
Back Door Garnish Rs. 790
Tail Lap - Black Garnish Rs. 1090
Silver Accent Alloy Wheel - (Four Units) Rs. 25,160
Wheel Cover - Black / Red Rs. 1960
ORVM Cover - Carbon Finish Rs. 2,390
ORVM Cover - Carbon Finish (Without Indicator) Rs. 2,350
ORVM Cover - Piano Black Finish Rs. 1790
ORVM Cover - Piano Black finish Rs. 1750
Body Cover - Normal Rs. 1090
Body Cover - Tyvek Rs. 2690
Window Frame Kit Rs. 1590
Mudflap - Front Rs. 150
Mudflap - Rear Rs. 250

On the outside, you get a variety of options to choose from for the Swift. The general chrome bits are there but you also get other garnishes finished in red and black to make it look funky. Then you also have all the functional kits from body mouldings to door visors or window frames among others. The best part is that, save for the under-body spoiler kit and alloy wheels, all other basic and functional accessories are available at a very reasonable rate even when you compare to aftermarket accessories.

Interior

There are plenty options in the MGA store for the cabin as well.

Interior Accessories Prices
Premium Black Liner Highlight Seat Cover Rs. 8690
Muscle Shiner White Highlight Seat Cover Rs. 9390
Premium Dawn Streak Finish Seat Cover Rs. 9390
Revup Road Highlight Seat Cover Rs. 6290
Dashfall White Finish Seat Cover Rs. 6490
Daring Drift Finish Seat Cover Rs. 5490
Drag Racer Red Runner Seat Cover Rs. 5990
Aerodynamo Fly Finish Seat Cover Rs. 5890
Fab ABS Designer Finish Rs. 6590
Protective Door Sill Guard Rs. 1950
Illuminated Door Sill Guard Rs. 3590
Twin Colour Door Sill Guard Rs. 1390
Window Sunshade - Four Doors Rs. 999
Window Sunshade - Rear Windshield Rs. 625
Premium Carpet Mat Rs. 2590
Deluxe Carpet Mat Rs. 1090
Designer Mat - Red Circuit Rs. 1490
3D Boot Mat Rs. 1440
Styling Kit Rs. 4990 - Rs. 7390
Flocking Kit Rs. 6490
Tweeter Garnish Rs. 1350
Rear Sear Entertainment Rs. 21,990
Multimedia - Pioneer Rs. 26,250
Multimedia - JVC Rs. 22,590
Sub-woofer 1000W DBX Rs. 11,053
Bass Tube Rs. 7,990
140W Active sub-woofer Rs. 16,490
Four-channel amp 700W Rs. 14,490
Speaker DSK 170 Rs. 5290

Even for the cabin, you get all sort of accessories that's available in the aftermarket. So be it something fancy as illuminated sill guard or basic stuff like sunshade or carpet mats, everything is on offer in the Maruti Genuine Accessories (MGA) store. You also get infotainment systems from Pioneer and JVC with sub-woofer, bass tube and amplifier setup. The best part again is that everything is available at a market competitive rate.

