  • China's Industry Ministry Expects Tight Chip Supply For Relatively Long Period

China encourages key domestic enterprises to increase investment and promote better supply capacity of the entire chip industry chain.
authorBy Carandbike Team
29-Apr-22 02:08 AM IST
China's industry ministry expects tight supplies of semiconductors over a relatively long period of time, an official said on Thursday.

China encourages key domestic enterprises to increase investment and promote better supply capacity of the entire chip industry chain, Luo Junjie, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

