Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers

CEAT Tyres is giving safety and hygiene kits to auto drivers that include an isolation cover (to be put inside the auto), surface cleaner and sanitiser along with bottle holder, masks and gloves.

So far CEAT has given these safety and hygiene kits to 200 auto drivers in Kolkata and Bhopal

Highlights

  • The tyre maker has launched a new 'CEAT Shield of Safety' initiative
  • CEAT is offering kits that include isolation cover, sanitiser & masks
  • So far CEAT has given these safety & hygiene kits to 200 auto drivers

The lockdown and the need for social distancing have prompted people to avoid public transports, and it largely affected auto drivers. While things are getting back in order, the threat is far from over and thus there is still apprehension among people taking an auto-rickshaw. To make commute safe for both drivers and customers, CEAT Tyres has announced a new initiative - CEAT Shield of Safety programme, under which the company has been giving out special safety kits to auto drivers. These kits contain an isolation cover that will offer a safe partition between the driver and passenger. Additionally, the kit also includes a surface cleaner and sanitiser along with bottle holder, masks and gloves.

Also Read: CEAT Tyres Launches GoSafe S95 Face Masks In India

So far CEAT has given these safety and hygiene kits to 200 auto drivers in Kolkata and Bhopal, and the company is planning to reach out to other large cities across the country. The company is in the process of scaling up to key cities having auto rickshaws as an important medium of transport. The kit itself is offered to the auto-rickshaw drivers free of cost.

CEAT is in the process of scaling up to key cities having auto rickshaws as an important medium of transport

Also Read: CEAT Tyres Partners With ReadyAssist To Offer Roadside Assistance

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, "With apprehensions amongst the commuters on preferring public transport options this initiative will help auto-rickshaw drivers to solve their problems of not getting any rides during the Unlock phase. With the 'CEAT Shield of Safety', we are trying our best to ensure the safety of the auto-rickshaw community as well as the passengers. With this in place already, we are planning to explore similar initiatives in other verticals of commuter segments and in various parts of the country."

Earlier CEAT had also launched GoSafe S95 face masks in India

Also Read: CEAT launches Puncture Safe tyres For Motorcycles In India

In addition to the safety kit, CEAT is also providing collaterals with details on how to sanitise the vehicle and how to ensure the customers' safety while riding. These elements will make it easier for customers to choose safer vehicles running on the roads

