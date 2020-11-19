New Cars and Bikes in India
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali

An ace director and producer, Sanjay Gupta is also an avid motorcyclist and has added the 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 to his garage on the occasion of Diwali.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor
Sanjay Gupta tweeted the image while taking delivery of his 2020 Versys 1000 over Diwali weekend expand View Photos
Sanjay Gupta tweeted the image while taking delivery of his 2020 Versys 1000 over Diwali weekend

Highlights

  • The 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 was handed over to Gupta for Diwali
  • The Versys 1000 is priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The Versys 1000 gets a 1,043 cc 4-cylinder engine, which makes 118 bhp

Ace director Sanjay Gupta is known for his action-packed crime thrillers but not many may know that the filmmaker is also an avid motorcyclist. So, this Diwali, the 'Shootout At Wadala' director decided to splurge a little and bring home a new set of wheels. The newest entrant in the Guptas' garage is the 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000, which the director brought home over the festive weekend. The adventure touring motorcycle is priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom India) and is one of the most reliable models in its class. Gupta also shared images of the same on social media.

A tweet from Sanjay Gupta read, "The joy of getting a new bike, that feeling, the wow factor never ever changes. I remember feeling the same even when I bought my first 100cc Hero Honda. This is the KAWASAKI VERSYS 1000."

The joy of owning new wheels can never get old, no matter the experience and the number of motorcycles one has owned and ridden over the years. Gupta too has had a number of performance motorcycles in his garage over the years including the Triumph Thunderbird LT, while he also has a Yamaha V-Max that was gifted to him by actor John Abraham. He also owned a Harley-Davidson in the past.

Compared to his previous collection though, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 proves to be a more versatile choice and can certainly manage more tasks and longer distances. The litre-class adventure tourer is powered by a 1043 cc in-line four-cylinder engine tuned for 118 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque available at 7,500 rpm. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. With the 2020 model year, the bike was updated with electronic throttle valves that allows the addition of features like cruise control.

The 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 also comes with a charging socket located near the instrument cluster, twin LED headlamps, adjustable windscreen, Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Braking System, Cornering management function, traction control, and more. The offering does miss out on a full TFT display for the console, which is now common in the segment and is also available on offer updated models from the brand. The upright riding stance makes it a breeze for touring duties.

The 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets an in-line four motor with electronic throttle valves that develops 118 bhp

0 Comments

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is underpinned by a twin-tube Aluminium chassis, with suspension duties handled by the 43 mm USD forks upfront with preload and rebound adjustment and travel of 150 mm. The rear gets a monoshock with rebound damping and preload adjustability and travel of 152 mm. Braking duties are performed by 310 mm dual semi-floating front discs with four-piston calipers, while the rear gets single 250 mm petal disc with a single-piston caliper. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The Versys 1000 competes against the Ducati Multistrada 950 S, BMW F 900 XR and the likes in the segment.

