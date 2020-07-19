Dr. Andrew Palmer Appointed As Non-Executive Chairman For Optare Plc

Ashok Leyland's subsidiary, Optare Plc, announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew Palmer as Non-executive Chairman. He replaces John Fickling who has been associated with the company for over a decade but is stepping down as Chairman due to personal reasons.

Ashok Leyland is the parent company of the Optare Plc bus manufacturer.

Dr. Andrew Palmer was heading Aston Martin till he stepped down earlier this year. He has also worked with brands like Nissan and carries a lot of experience as far as the automotive industry goes. This role builds on Dr. Palmer's established relationship with Optare's parent, Ashok Leyland, where he has been a non-executive member of the Board since 2015.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “The next phase of Optare's growth is centred on expanding our electric vehicles business in the UK and many new markets. To help guide in our mission to become a global leader in this segment, I am happy to announce that Dr Andrew Palmer will be taking the position of Non-Executive Chairman. With his impressive wealth of experience and innovative approach, I am confident that under Andy's Chairmanship we will see Optare moving to a higher growth trajectory soon.”

