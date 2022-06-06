SUV Driver Who Hit Biker Arrested In Delhi Road Rage Incident

The driver of the Mahindra Scorpio who allegedly hit a biker around Arjangarh Metro station area in South Delhi has been arrested. A recent video saw the Scorpio hitting the biker after an altercation with a group of bikers in Delhi. The incident was recorded by a fellow rider and went viral on social media on June 5, 2022. The accused has been booked for attempted murder and a case has been registered in the Fatehpur Beri police station under IPC Section 307. With the video going viral, Delhi Police took a suo moto cognisance of the matter and had asked the bikers to file a written complaint.

The video shows the Mahindra Scorpio driver and a motorcycle rider in an altercation. The video then cuts to the Mahindra Scorpio speeding up and hitting the rider from the right side. The SUV speeds off as the rider loses control and crashes into the left barricade of the road. The rider was identified as 20-year-old Shreyansh who shared the video on his social media handle and requested the support of the online community to identify and arrest the driver.

Also Read: Blog: My Tryst With the New Killer in Town - Road Rage

In his post, Shreyansh elaborated that he was out for a Sunday ride with his friends when the incident happened. He claimed that the altercation was between the driver and another rider and he was not involved in that incident. Shreyansh further said that the driver did not stop to check on him. The video further showed the injuries suffered by the rider. He, fortunately, escaped with bruises and no major injuries.