Ducati Panigale V2 Gets White Rosso Livery

The India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 will replace the Ducati 959 Panigale, and will be launched sometime by the end of 2020.

The Ducati Panigale V2 is introduced in a White Rosso

Highlights

  • Ducati Panigale V2 will be launched in India towards the end of 2020
  • New Panigale V2 will replace the Ducati 959 Panigale
  • Panigale V2 expected to be priced around Rs. 16 lakh

Ducati has unveiled a new "White Rosso" colour scheme for the Ducati Panigale V2, the model that replaces the Ducati 959 Panigale. The new White Rosso (Red) colour scheme will be available along with the all-red colour option, and will be available in international markets from July 2020. The new White Rosso livery has Start White Silk as the bike's primary colour, with details in traditional Ducati Red on the rims, front air intakes and deflectors of the upper half-fairings. The large Panigale V2 logo sits on the lower half of the fairing, finished in the graphics of Ducati Corse motorcycles.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Ducati Panigale V2

Like the Panigale V4, the Panigale V2 also follows the same design language, down to the single-sided swingarm

The rest of the design remains unchanged, and it also features the single-sided swingarm, as well as the overall Panigale V4-inspired design. There are no mechanical changes on the Panigale V2, and it continues to be powered by the 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine with maximum power of 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and peak torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. According to Ducati, more than 70 per cent of the torque is available beyond 5,500 rpm, offering quick corner exits for the rider.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 India Launch Scheduled For Q3 2020

A 4.3-inch TFT screen offers the rider access to the riding modes and other electronic rider aids

The sophisticated electronics package is supported by a six-axis, inertial measurement unit (IMU), with cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS), an electronic gearbox, engine braking and wheelie controls. Also available are three riding modes (Race, Sport and Street) that can be accessed and customised via the 4.3-inch full colour, TFT screen. The monocoque chassis is supported by fully-adjustable suspension with a 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork at the front, and a Sachs shock absorber at the rear. Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers clamp the 320 mm discs up front, aided by a radial master cylinder.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Teased In India

The Panigale V2 is powered by the 955 cc Superquadro engine making 155 bhp and 104 Nm

Ducati India has already teased the Panigale V2 on the brand's social media channels. In fact, Ducati India is looking at launching the Panigale V2 by the end of 2020, sometime around October or November. Considering the Ducati 959 Panigale was priced at around ₹ 15 lakh, the new Ducati Panigale V2 is expected to get a minor price update, possibly with prices under ₹ 16 lakh, when it's launched. What is not clear is whether the new White Rosso colour option will be offered on sale in India.

