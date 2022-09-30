  • Home
Ducati Working On A New Motorcycle With A Single-Cylinder Engine

Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed that Ducati is working on a new motorcycle, which is likely to have a 659 cc single-cylinder engine.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
30-Sep-22 06:56 PM IST
After having recently revealed the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, it could be possible that the Italian motorcycle manufacturer is working on a brand-new motorcycle, which is likely to have a 659 cc single-cylinder engine, with four valves and will be liquid-cooled. Ducati is yet to reveal four new models in 2022, in its 2023 World Premiere Launch Series. One of them is likely to be the Diavel V4, one could be the new and updated generation of scramblers and the last one is likely to be the single-cylinder mystery model. 

Recent documents that Ducati submitted to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed a new vehicle identification number (VIN) decoder that is different from the company’s regular range of VIN.

Of course, Ducati has manufactured single-cylinder motorcycle engines earlier and one of the legendary models was the ‘Supermono’, which was used for ‘Sounds of Singles’ racing. Now, Ducati had the Scrambler Sixty2 on sale globally, which, at 399 cc, was the lowest-specced Ducati on sale, but now, it is no longer on sale. So it is quite possible that Ducati may look to introduce a new entry-level motorcycle that can take on the likes of companies like Royal Enfield, who are looking to dominate the 350 cc-700 cc market globally. 

It could be a new scrambler, or something else entirely. The point to be noted is that the new single-cylinder engine will be liquid-cooled. Ducati’s current scrambler engines are all air-cooled. So, the possibility of the new motorcycle being a scrambler is less. Nonetheless, all will be revealed in the coming weeks. A new single, from Ducati, is exciting news indeed.

Ducati Bikes

