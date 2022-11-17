  • Home
  • News
  • EICMA 2022: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADV-R Unveiled

EICMA 2022: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADV-R Unveiled

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADV-R is a more hardcore ‘Rally’ version of the brand’s X-Cape 650 mid-size adventure bike.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
17-Nov-22 07:13 PM IST
EICMA 2022: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADV-R Unveiled banner
Highlights
  • X-Cape ADV-R is a hard-core 'Rally' version unveiled at EICMA 2022
  • X-Cape ADV-R is a hard-core 'Rally' version unveiled at EICMA 2022
  • Same engine, suspension & brakes as stock X-Cape 650X

Moto Morini quietly showcased a new, off-road focussed version of its mid-size adventure bike, the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 at the recently concluded EICMA 2022 show in Milan, Italy. The Italian motorcycle brand, now under Chinese ownership, already offers the X-Cape 650 on sale in India, and we’ve been quite impressed with its all-round ability. The X-Cape 650 ADV-R is essentially a more hard-core, rally version of the X-Cape 650.

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 650X First Ride Review

The ADV-R builds on the quite likeable Moto Morini X-Cape 650X and gives it more hardcore off-road capability. 


Based on the same X-Cape 650 platform, the ADV-R gets plenty of off-road ready hardware, with the ‘R’ presumed to stand for Rally. Revised bodywork, an aluminium sump guard, standard crash guards, SC Project exhaust system, as well as a Garmin navigation system complete the changes to the Rally version. The ADV-R also gets thick, knobby tyres, although the Pirelli Scorpion Rally dual-sport tyres on the stock X-Cape 650 are pretty impressive as well. 

Also Read: Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 61/2 Scrambler First Ride Review

The 649 cc, parallel-twin engine, fully-adjustable Marzocchi suspension and switchable ABS is retained from the stock X-Cape 650 X. What is new is the bodywork, standard Garmin navigation and crash guards running down the bodywork.


The engine remains the same 649 cc, parallel-twin which puts out 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Fully adjustable suspension from Marzocchi, switchable off-road ABS, and full-colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity are already available in the stock X-Cape 650. The only thing that remains is whether Moto Morini will introduce the X-Cape 650 ADV-R commercially, and if it does, will it be launched in India as well.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 61/2 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.89 Lakh
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 61/2 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.89 Lakh
1 month ago
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 7.20 Lakh
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 7.20 Lakh
1 month ago
Zontes, Moto Morini To Be Retailed Via New Moto Vault Multi-Brand Superbike Outlets
Zontes, Moto Morini To Be Retailed Via New Moto Vault Multi-Brand Superbike Outlets
4 months ago
Italian Motorcycle Brand Moto Morini To Make India Debut
Italian Motorcycle Brand Moto Morini To Make India Debut
5 months ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Moto Morini Bikes

View All

Question Of The Day

Hatchback vs Sedan: let's settle the debate!

Top trending

1Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin