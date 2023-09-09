Login

Electric Cars Launched In India in 2023: Citroen eC3, MG Comet, Hyundai Ioniq 5 And More

The new EVs have been launched across several segments making them accessible to a wider set of buyers
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

31-Aug-23 02:53 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Seven EVs have been launched in India in 2023
  • The options range from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Most of the EVs are brand new products.

EV adoption is picking up pace in India and the same reflects in the number of new EVs that have been launched this year. If you are in the market for a zero emissions car then your options are quite a lot this time around. Here’s a quick list.

 

Mahindra XUV400 (Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh)

Mahindra launched its first long range EV, the XUV400 this year. This EV comes with two battery pack options of 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh that enable 375 km and  456 km of range, respectively. Its electric motor is rated to produce 148 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. 

 

The EV is longer than the XUV300 at 4.2m. Its equipped with a sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen, cruise control and connected car tech. Safety kit includes six airbags, rear camera and ESP among others.
 

 

Citroen eC3 (Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh

The eC3 is the first electric car in India from the French carmaker. It is super structured on the same underpinnings as the C3 hatchback and is a rival to the Tata Tiago EV. It packs a 29.2 kWh battery which is paired with an electric motor which is good for 55 bhp/143 Nm. The claimed ARAI range is 320 km. 


The features on offer here include a 10.2-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC and digital driver display. The safety net includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking camera. 


 

MG Comet EV (Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh)

MG Motor in its fairly short run in the Indian market has launched two EVs already. The latest option is the cute looking and MG’s most affordable EV, the Comet.  The Comet is powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 230 km. It runs with a 40 bhp/110 Nm electric motor that is fitted to the rear axle. 
 

Despite being small in size, the Comet is big on features. The 4-seater EV gets dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, keyless entry and LED illumination all around. For safety, it packs dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mountings and a rear parking camera. 


 

 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Rs 44.95 lakh)

Hyundai’s flagship car in India is an electric car, the Ioniq 5. Assembled locally, the Ioniq 5 is the brand’s second EV in India after the Kona EV. The Ioniq 5 comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack that allows a claimed range of 631 km. The power out from the rear axle-mounted motor is 214 bhp and 350 Nm. 


The features on offer include dual 12.3-inch touchscreens for infotainment and driver display, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, sliding central console and ventilated front seats. The safety net comprises six airbags, 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS features.

 

 

 

Audi Q8 e-tron (Rs 1.14 crore to Rs 1.31 crore)

Audi also has some grand electrification plans and charting that path, it launched the Q8 e-tron in both a SUV and Sportback (coupe) form. The e-tron is the only offering here which is a facelift as the rest of models are all new products. Both come with two battery pack options: 114 kWh and 95 kWh with the maximum claimed range figure rated at up to 600 km. 

 

The Audi EV packs a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, 12.3-inch digital driver display, and an 8.6-inch touch screen for climate control. Other equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system and ambient lighting. For safety, its equipped with 8 airbags, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX anchors and ADAS features. 

 



 

BMW i7 (Rs 1.95 crore)

BMW launched its highly polarising i7 earlier this year. It is the most expensive offering here and BMW’s flagship electric car as well. The i7 gets a 101.7 kWh battery pack which offers a WLTP range of 625 km. The i7 gets a motor on each axle that gives it AWD capability and is good for 537 bhp and 745 Nm of peak torque. 

 

 

The major highlight on the features front is the 31.3-inch display with 8k resolution for the rear passenger. Additionally, it also gets a 14.9-inch central infotainment system, 12.3-inch driver digital display and a 4-zone climate control. The safety duties are taken care of with 7 airbags, ISOFIX seat anchorages, electronic parking brake and 360-degree camera.

 

Volvo C40 Recharge (Rs 61.25 lakh)

We never thought that I'd say it for an EV but the Volvo C40 Recharge seems great value for a luxury car maker. It's a head turner that gets a brilliant claimed range, sports car levels of performance, vegan interiors and decent kit. All that is topped off by the snob value of a luxury badge making it a statement car at a nice price.

 

Apart from these, the Tata Nexon EV facelift and the Fisker Ocean will also be launched later this year.

