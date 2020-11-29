Elektrobit Unveils New Software Platform For Next-Gen Vehicle Electronics Architectures

Elektrobit (EB), a global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, announced EB xelor, an industry-first software platform designed to streamline the development of next-generation automotive electronics architectures based on high-performance computing (HPC). The EB xelor platform provides car makers and Tier 1 suppliers with a secure, stable, and easily upgradable software foundation for connected and intelligent vehicles, allowing them to focus less on automotive infrastructure and more on innovation.

EB xelor brings together production-proven software from EB, open-source and third-party software, plus tools and services that are absolutely critical for HPC environments but won't necessarily differentiate one vehicle from another. By choosing EB xelor, car makers and Tier 1s can save the time, resources, and staff required to source and integrate these elements on their own. Based on its experience with car makers on production projects involving software for HPC architectures, EB conservatively estimates savings of up to 30 per cent in overall engineering costs.

EB xelor integrates a high-performance functional safety software stack based on Linux and Adaptive AUTOSAR, a real-time and safety software stack based on Classic AUTOSAR using EB tresos- a hypervisor- plus software for HPC updates and platform health management capabilities. It also includes tools and services to automate builds and facilitate integration. The EB xelor platform is optimized for HPC environments using leading system-on-a-chip (SoC) devices from NXP and Renesas. Car makers can then add their own vehicle-specific software on top of these stacks.

Maria Anhalt, Chief Technology Officer at Elektrobit said, “With EB xelor, EB draws upon its decades of expertise to do the heavy lifting for the car maker. We're providing pre-integrated, production-proven software that will jump-start the process.”

While EB xelor is a new product, it is based on software and technology used in vehicles on the road today.

