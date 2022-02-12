  • Home
  • News
  • EU Car Sales To Rise 7.9% In 2022 As Chip Supply Stabilises: Report

EU Car Sales To Rise 7.9% In 2022 As Chip Supply Stabilises: Report

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) represents the 16 major Europe-based automakers and said this would follow a 2.4 per cent decline in 2021 due to a shortage of semiconductors.
authorBy Reuters
12-Feb-22 01:24 PM IST
EU Car Sales To Rise 7.9% In 2022 As Chip Supply Stabilises: Report banner

European Union car sales are expected to rise by 7.9 per cent this year as semiconductor supply problems ease, but will still be some 20% below 2019 pre-pandemic levels, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said on Tuesday. The association, which represents the 16 major Europe-based automakers, said this would follow a 2.4 per cent decline in 2021 due to a shortage of semiconductors, especially during the second half of last year.

ACEA's statement comes on the day the European Commission is set to propose the European Chips Act, which is designed to promote semiconductor research and production in Europe and to decrease dependence on a single country or region.

ACEA said in a statement that chip supplies were expected to stabilise in 2022, allowing passenger car registrations in the European Union to rise to 10.5 million vehicles.

The association urged the European Union to reduce its reliance on overseas suppliers to avoid damage to strategic European industries in the future.

ACEA also pointed to electrically chargeable vehicles now accounting for almost one in every five new cars sold in the EU and, while welcoming the performance, said that the pace of roll-out of charging infrastructure was lagging.

"Electric car sales increased more than 10-fold between 2017 and 2021, whereas the number of public chargers in the EU grew by less than 2.5 times over the same period," said Oliver Zipse, ACEA president and chief executive of BMW.

"If this situation is not urgently addressed by introducing ambitious targets for all EU member states, we will hit a roadblock very soon."

The European Union is also deliberating a proposed Alternative Fuels Infrastructure regulation, which ACEA said needed to be strengthened to ensure Europe builds a sufficiently dense charging network.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
U.S. Commerce Aims To Seek Chips Funding Proposals By February
U.S. Commerce Aims To Seek Chips Funding Proposals By February
17 days ago
Boosting EU Chip Supplies, STMicroelectronics Plans New Plant In Italy
Boosting EU Chip Supplies, STMicroelectronics Plans New Plant In Italy
20 days ago
Stellantis Boss Expects Chip Supply To Remain 'Complicated' Until End 2023
Stellantis Boss Expects Chip Supply To Remain 'Complicated' Until End 2023
22 days ago
Boosting EU Chip Supplies, STMicroelectronics Plans New Plant In Italy
Boosting EU Chip Supplies, STMicroelectronics Plans New Plant In Italy
22 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Hatchback vs Sedan: let's settle the debate!

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta