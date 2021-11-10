Exclusive: Mahindra XUV700 Crash Tested By Global NCAP; Enters The 5 Star Club

It seems the new Mahindra XUV700 can do nothing wrong. Already a blockbuster in terms of bookings with nearly 75,000 prospective buyers, the car has now achieved a top safety score. It is another 5-Star result for Mahindra with the XUV700 scoring big for adult occupant protection. By scoring 16.03 points of a possible 17, the car is amongst the highest-rated of the Indian made vehicles tested since 2014. The car's structure is also rated as stable. The potential injuries to front passengers also remain marginal, and it is great not to see any orange or red on the crash test dummy injury analysis. The Mahindra XUV700 has also achieved the highest score yet for child occupant protection, with 41.66 points of a maximum 49.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven

WATCH: Mahindra XUV700 Global NCAP Crash Test Results

The XUV700 scored 16.03 points of a possible 17 in adult occupant protection, which is one of the highest amongst the Indian cars tested by the Global NCAP since 2014

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, "It's very satisfying to see Mahindra demonstrating ongoing commitment to vehicle safety with the five-star performing XUV700. High levels of occupant protection for adults and children are important indicators of the Indian automotive market moving towards ever higher level of consumer awareness and demand for safety."

To achieve a 5-star result, a car must also pass an assessment of side impact protection. And so, a second car was also crash tested in a side impact test. The Mahindra XUV700 scored high here as well. The XUV700 has dual front airbags, ABS or antilock brakes, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard.

Also Read: Mahindra Delivers 700 XUV700 SUVs Before Diwali, Bookings Cross 70,000 Units

The XUV700 gets dual front airbags as standard but the top variants also get side airbags and side head curtain airbags

But higher variants have side airbags, side head curtain airbags, ESC or Electronic Stability Control, and even ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). Global NCAP says it encourages Mahindra to try and make more of these – as well as three-point belts for all passengers – standard in all variants too. That would only go to make the car's already strong safety score more robust. But it is impressed that the XUV700 has brought ADAS functions like AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) to the mass segment in India. Alejandro Furas,

The XUV700 is being prepped for the frontal offset crash test at the Global NCAP facility in Germany

Secretary General of Global NCAP told carandbike, "We always think that these technologies are definitely the ones that are going to be leading in the next decade of action, to reduce or dramatically reduce and fatalities in the road users. The AEB system it's not only for (preventing against) hitting another car, you can prevent also by detecting another road user, a pedestrian, and the vehicle can stop if you don't do it on time."

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra XUV700 MX Entry Variant Review

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with Level 1 ADAS safety assistance on the top variants

Though not required as part of its test protocol, since the AX7 variant offers ADAS, Global NCAP decided to test the AEB on the car. And so it took the top variant out to the Penzing airbase near Landsberg. And the car's ADAS systems were put on test. And here too, the test was a grand success, with all functionalities tested - for both vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Speaking about the XUV700 crash test results, Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “We were confident that the XUV700 will achieve 5-star safety rating based on the internal tests done on the vehicle. We are building cars with maximum structural integrity loaded with tech-enabled features for maximum safety, performance and efficiency. In addition to the rating, it is heartening to be recognized by Global NCAP for being the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option, part of ADAS.”

The Mahindra XUV700 is built on an all-new monocoque platform and will only reassure all the 75,000 people who've placed their orders and counting

The Mahindra XUV700 uses the company's new W6 monocoque platform. carandbike had done an exclusive deep dive to help understand what literally went into the monocoque construction of the car. The extensive use of ultra-high strength, and high strength steel, as well as new age welding and materials to offer stiffness – have paid of for sure. The 5 Star result reaffirms the brand's public claim of only building cars with world class safety.