F1 2023: Max Verstappen Shatters World Record With Sensational Win At The Temple Of Speed

Despite home heroes Ferrari starting first and third on the grid at the Temple of Speed, it was Max Verstappen and his RedBull RB19 that broke the hearts of the Tifosi around the world, achieving a feat never before seen in the history of Formula 1 in the process.

When some records are set in Formula One, you tend to think that those soaring heights will never be touched again as you romanticise/demonise (depending on whether you support the team on top) the period of dominance. But as the great Michael Schumacher said, records are there to be broken, and that’s exactly what the 25-year-old Max Verstappen has just achieved with a tally of 10 consecutive race wins, a new world record. Ironically, this surpasses the previous record of nine by Sebastian Vettel in the RedBull in a similarly invincible manner just a decade ago.

Max Verstappen delivered a masterful performance at the Italian Grand Prix, starting behind pole-sitter Carlos Sainz but relentlessly pressuring the Ferrari driver before seizing the lead on Lap 15. From that point, Verstappen never looked back, securing a commanding victory for Red Bull and setting another Formula 1 record.

The race at Monza showcased Verstappen's relentless pursuit of success as he hunted down Sainz, eventually forcing an error at the first chicane before passing around the outside of the Curva Grande. Red Bull executed a perfect race strategy, clinching their sixth one-two finish of the season as Verstappen led the way and teammate Sergio Perez secured the runner-up spot.

Behind the Red Bull duo, it was a thrilling battle for the final podium position. Sainz and Charles Leclerc, both driving for Ferrari, engaged in a heart-pounding wheel-to-wheel contest. The intense rivalry ended with Leclerc locking up his tires into the first chicane on the final lap, giving Sainz the edge. Amidst the drama at the front, Mercedes managed a solid double-point finish. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton claimed fifth and sixth places, despite each driver incurring a five-second time penalty during the race.

Russell received his penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while duelling with Esteban Ocon of Alpine. Meanwhile, Hamilton, who employed a different tire strategy to make a late surge, was penalised for an incident involving McLaren's Oscar Piastri at the second chicane.

Alex Albon secured seventh place for Williams, successfully defending his position against McLaren's Lando Norris in a thrilling race to the finish line. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo rounded out the top 10. AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson narrowly missed out on points in his second appearance, filling in for Daniel Ricciardo. Piastri finished 12th after his incident with Hamilton and received a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Williams rookie Logan Sargeant faced disappointment as a collision with Bottas, followed by a five-second time penalty, pushed him to 13th place. Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the midfield. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had a relatively uneventful race, starting from the back of the grid and finishing in 16th place, while Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen of Haas struggled to make an impact.

Unfortunately, two drivers failed to finish the race. Esteban Ocon retired late in the race, marking a tough day for the Alpine team. Yuki Tsunoda, driving for AlphaTauri, experienced an engine failure on the formation lap, prematurely ending his race before it even began.

Verstappen's triumph at Monza not only extends his championship lead but also highlights Red Bull's dominance in the 2023 Formula 1 season.