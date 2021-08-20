F1: Fernando Alonso Will Drive An Alpine F1 Car At Le Mans

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso who made his return to F1 with the Renault owned Alpine F1 team is all set to demo the car during this week's 24 hours Le Mans race. Alonso has famously also won Le Mans twice when he was away from F1. Alonso will demo the car at the Circuit De La Sarthe in the F1 car, but this is likely to be an older Renault model, not the 2021 Alpine F1 car as there are regulations in place that prevent the team from doing so. His run is part of a wider showcase of the Alpine racing division at the track alongside his teammate Esteban Ocon who will drive the A110 GT4 car. The team's CEO Laurent Rossi is also taking part in the event as he will drive the A110S model across the 13.68-kilometre track. Alpine is rumoured to announce at the weekend that it will be committed to the world endurance championship alongside F1.

Fernando Alonso is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time and he has proven his mettle even at Le Mans

Photo Credit: AFP

It plans on challenging the Toyota team with which Alonso won Le Mans twice before which has been a force in the hypercar class. Alonso is still fixated with the idea of the triple crown which includes, the Le Mans race, the Monaco F1 race and the Indy 500 at Indianapolis. He has won two of the three and wants to become only the second man after Graham Hill to achieve the feat.

The Alpine team is having a surprisingly good F1 season with Alonso on song and his teammate Esteban Ocon winning his maiden F1 Grand Prix in the last Hungarian GP. Alonso won his two F1 world titles with the team that was formerly called Renault, though it is still owned by it.