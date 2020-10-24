F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 

Lewis Hamilton scored yet another pole position by slightly edging out his teammate Valtteri Bottas who topped the timesheets through practice, Q1 and Q2 at the very first F1 race at Portimao for the Portuguese GP. Red Bull's Max Verstappen managed P3 who will be joined by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at P4 in the second row, who arguably drove the lap of the session to propel the struggling scarlet car. Sergio Perez in the Racing Point managed P5 who handily out-qualified his teammate Lance Stroll who just managed P12. Alex Albon managed a solid P6 in the Red Bull while the McLaren pair of Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris managed P7 and P8 respectively.
Pierre Gasly again pulled in an impressive effort with the AlphaTauri with P9, while Daniel Ricciardo just managed P10 in the Renault after failing to run in Q3 after a crash at the end of Q2. His teammate Estaban Ocon was not far behind in P11. Daniil Kvyat in the other AlphaTauri just managed P13.
George Russell in the Williams put in a surprise performance that elevated him to P14 ahead of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari who continued to struggle and managed just P15. Kimi Raikkonen again found himself behind his former teammate Vettel at P16 in the Alfa Romeo followed by his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi in P17.
The outgoing Haas pair of Grosjean and Magnussen managed P18 and P19 respectively, while Nicholas Latifi was the last car on the grid at P20.
Qualifying times:
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes - 1:16.652
2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes - +0.102s
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull - +0.252s
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari - +0.438s
5 Sergio Perez Racing Point - +0.571s
6 Alex Albon Red Bull - +0.785s
7 Carlos Sainz McLaren - +0.868s
8 Lando Norris McLaren - +0.873s
9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri - +1.151s
10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault - no time
11 Esteban Ocon Renault - 1:17.614
12 Lance Stroll Racing Point - 1:17.626
13 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri - 1:17.728
14 George Russell Williams - 1:17.788
15 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari - 1:17.919
16 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing - 1:18.201
17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing - 1:18.322
18 Romain Grosjean Haas - 1:18.364
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas - 1:18.508
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams - 1:18.777
