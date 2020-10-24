F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 

Lewis Hamilton struggled but still managed to pip his teammate for the pole

Lewis Hamilton scored yet another pole position by slightly edging out his teammate Valtteri Bottas who topped the timesheets through practice, Q1 and Q2 at the very first F1 race at Portimao for the Portuguese GP. Red Bull's Max Verstappen managed P3 who will be joined by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at P4 in the second row, who arguably drove the lap of the session to propel the struggling scarlet car. Sergio Perez in the Racing Point managed P5 who handily out-qualified his teammate Lance Stroll who just managed P12. Alex Albon managed a solid P6 in the Red Bull while the McLaren pair of Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris managed P7 and P8 respectively.

Also Read: Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1

Max Verstappen qualified in P3 and Alex Albon managed P6

Pierre Gasly again pulled in an impressive effort with the AlphaTauri with P9, while Daniel Ricciardo just managed P10 in the Renault after failing to run in Q3 after a crash at the end of Q2. His teammate Estaban Ocon was not far behind in P11. Daniil Kvyat in the other AlphaTauri just managed P13.

Ferrari's new update package seemingly worked as Leclerc qualified in P4

George Russell in the Williams put in a surprise performance that elevated him to P14 ahead of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari who continued to struggle and managed just P15. Kimi Raikkonen again found himself behind his former teammate Vettel at P16 in the Alfa Romeo followed by his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi in P17.

The outgoing Haas pair of Grosjean and Magnussen managed P18 and P19 respectively, while Nicholas Latifi was the last car on the grid at P20.

Qualifying times:

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes - 1:16.652

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes - +0.102s

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull - +0.252s

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari - +0.438s

5 Sergio Perez Racing Point - +0.571s

6 Alex Albon Red Bull - +0.785s

7 Carlos Sainz McLaren - +0.868s

8 Lando Norris McLaren - +0.873s

9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri - +1.151s

10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault - no time

11 Esteban Ocon Renault - 1:17.614

12 Lance Stroll Racing Point - 1:17.626

13 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri - 1:17.728

14 George Russell Williams - 1:17.788

15 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari - 1:17.919

16 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing - 1:18.201

17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing - 1:18.322

18 Romain Grosjean Haas - 1:18.364

19 Kevin Magnussen Haas - 1:18.508

20 Nicholas Latifi Williams - 1:18.777

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.