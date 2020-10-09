New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton

The unidentified team member from Mercedes-AMG F1 has been isolated, ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring circuit this weekend.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Mercedes-AMG F1 team said that the diagnosed member has been handled under FIA protocols expand View Photos
The Mercedes-AMG F1 team said that the diagnosed member has been handled under FIA protocols

Highlights

  • The Mercedes team member is currently under isolation
  • Mercedes has not disclosed if other team members have been quarantined
  • The F1 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring takes place this weekend

The Mercedes-AMG F1 team has announced that one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19, ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring circuit this weekend. The team did not disclose the identity of the team member but said that it "has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA." This is the first incident of a crew member testing positive since Racing Point driver Sergio Perez was diagnosed as COVID positive in July this year. Previously, a McLaren Racing team member was diagnosed with COVID that prompted the Australian GP season-opener being called off.

Also Read: F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Skip British GP

As part of the FIA's protocols, the Mercedes team member has now been isolated. It's unclear though if the member came in contact with others in the team that need to be quarantined as well. However, the absence of a team member does put things off with personnel already restricted under the COVID-19 protocols by the FIA.

sghfkeag

Paddock movements are restricted this season to minimise contact while the number of personnel for each team are limited

 Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton said, "Naturally, it's sad to hear that, for the guys that work so hard. We've had this week in-between, and those guys work so hard to stay safe and to be here on the weekends. So it's definitely a concern. I can't say what it's going to do to the weekend. We have a lot of great people within our team, it's not just about one person. We'll try and make him proud this weekend, and it's just going to take a different type of work, a lot of work, to make sure that we continue on without any disturbances."

Also Read: F1: McLaren Withdraws From 2020 Australian GP After Team Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As part of the regular screening process for COVID-19, all paddock personnel and team members need to undergo a test every five days. Since the 2020 season began at the end of June, Formula 1 has had 26 reported COVID-19 cases that have largely included ancillary personnel not belonging to any particular team, F1 or the FIA. The organisers have conducted about 50,000 COVID-19 tests in neary four months now.

kpdq0sog

Lewis Hamilton chases his record-equalling 91st career win at the Nurburgring this weekend | Photo Credit: AFP

0 Comments

F1 has limited the number of personnel for each team while spectators so far have been restricted at the circuits, as part of the safety procedures. The movements within the paddock are also restricted to minimise contact. In addition, there are restrictions on what paddock personnel can do between events when there are races on consecutive weekends.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery

Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended

Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended
F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton

F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton
Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It

Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It
Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers

Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000

Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Amazon Partners With Rivian For Electric Delivery Vans

Amazon Partners With Rivian For Electric Delivery Vans
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs

U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Mumbai-Based Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities