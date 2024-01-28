Here Is How The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Is Manufactured

Hyundai Motor India recently shared a video showcasing the recently launched 2024 Creta facelift being manufactured at its facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The Hyundai Creta is one of the top sellers for the brand and one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country and the automaker says it uses the best standards of automation and smart manufacturing techniques to build the SUV.

Hyundai revealed that the new Creta facelift’s journey from sheet metal to a premium product focuses on three pillars - Advanced Body Strength, Rigorous Testing, and Superior Quality. The company says the Creta uses Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) in its construction with anti-corrosive properties for the bodyshell. The Creta’s structure comes with an increased thickness of side reinforcement and new parts. Furthermore, the advanced body shop features an intelligent weld management system used to achieve 100 per cent weld strength. Hyundai India’s body-build line is aligned with the automaker’s global standards. Hyundai’s Tamil Nadu manufacturing facility uses Industry 4.0 Automation, and this allows superior levels of body dimensional precision using automated 3D scanner systems.

Speaking on the new Hyundai Creta’s production process, Gopala Krishnan CS, Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) - Hyundai Motor India, said," At Hyundai, it is our endeavour to deliver smarter & safer mobility solutions for our new-age customers. To make the new Hyundai Creta a true icon, we have combined Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language with advanced technologies to create the ultimate superstar SUV. As a smart mobility solutions provider, we have adopted smart manufacturing and industry 4.0 practices, working in perfect harmony with our skilled manpower, who together deliver an elevated customer experience. The new Hyundai CRETA is the perfect amalgamation of innovative technology, segment-defining safer mobility experiences and a robust superstructure, coming together as one to become the undisputed, ultimate SUV.”

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is offered in three engine options - 1.5-litre Gamma MPi naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre U2 CRDI turbo diesel and the new 1.5-litre Turbo GDI petrol engine. The automaker revealed that the powertrains are monitored using in-process quality confirmation systems, including the machine learning-based boroscope inspection and advanced express vision system. The assembled engines are also put through rigorous tests on cutting-edge and eco-friendly cold test beds, which are automated for different quality gates for quality assurance.

Furthermore, Hyundai explained the new Creta facelift’s Level 2 ADAS tech was achieved by the automaker’s automated ADAS calibration system that follows a closed-loop calibration process. The system allows for seamless integration of the ADAS suite in the vehicle, helping it become safer than before.



Each new Creta undergoes the Hyundai Integrated Vehicle Inspection System to confirm the torque values in real time, while the automaker’s Automated Diagnostic System confirms the smooth functioning of the vehicle’s electronics. Finally, every Hyundai Creta rolling out of the assembly line undergoes a road test with 15 drive tracks simulating various road driving conditions as part of a final point test.