Login

Here Is How The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Is Manufactured

The Hyundai Creta’s manufacturing follows the Industry 4.0 standards bringing a host of automation and precision production processes. Take a look.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The new Creta uses Advanced High Strength Steel in its construction
  • Hyundai uses Industry 4.0 Automation as well as automated 3D scanner systems
  • Each new Creta undergoes a road test with 15 drive tracks before being delivered

Hyundai Motor India recently shared a video showcasing the recently launched 2024 Creta facelift being manufactured at its facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The Hyundai Creta is one of the top sellers for the brand and one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country and the automaker says it uses the best standards of automation and smart manufacturing techniques to build the SUV. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch

Hyundai revealed that the new Creta facelift’s journey from sheet metal to a premium product focuses on three pillars - Advanced Body Strength, Rigorous Testing, and Superior Quality. The company says the Creta uses Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) in its construction with anti-corrosive properties for the bodyshell. The Creta’s structure comes with an increased thickness of side reinforcement and new parts. Furthermore, the advanced body shop features an intelligent weld management system used to achieve 100 per cent weld strength. Hyundai India’s body-build line is aligned with the automaker’s global standards. Hyundai’s Tamil Nadu manufacturing facility uses Industry 4.0 Automation, and this allows superior levels of body dimensional precision using automated 3D scanner systems. 

Speaking on the new Hyundai Creta’s production process, Gopala Krishnan CS, Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) - Hyundai Motor India, said," At Hyundai, it is our endeavour to deliver smarter & safer mobility solutions for our new-age customers. To make the new Hyundai Creta a true icon, we have combined Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language with advanced technologies to create the ultimate superstar SUV.  As a smart mobility solutions provider, we have adopted smart manufacturing and industry 4.0 practices, working in perfect harmony with our skilled manpower, who together deliver an elevated customer experience. The new Hyundai CRETA is the perfect amalgamation of innovative technology, segment-defining safer mobility experiences and a robust superstructure, coming together as one to become the undisputed, ultimate SUV.”

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
 

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is offered in three engine options - 1.5-litre Gamma MPi naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre U2 CRDI turbo diesel and the new 1.5-litre Turbo GDI petrol engine. The automaker revealed that the powertrains are monitored using in-process quality confirmation systems, including the machine learning-based boroscope inspection and advanced express vision system. The assembled engines are also put through rigorous tests on cutting-edge and eco-friendly cold test beds, which are automated for different quality gates for quality assurance. 

Furthermore, Hyundai explained the new Creta facelift’s Level 2 ADAS tech was achieved by the automaker’s automated ADAS calibration system that follows a closed-loop calibration process. The system allows for seamless integration of the ADAS suite in the vehicle, helping it become safer than before.
 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu

 

Each new Creta undergoes the Hyundai Integrated Vehicle Inspection System to confirm the torque values in real time, while the automaker’s Automated Diagnostic System confirms the smooth functioning of the vehicle’s electronics. Finally, every Hyundai Creta rolling out of the assembly line undergoes a road test with 15 drive tracks simulating various road driving conditions as part of a final point test.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Creta

Hyundai Creta
8.4
0
10

Hyundai Creta

Starts at ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Creta Specifications
View Creta Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach
Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17667 second ago

Ford has issued a new recall for 2.2 million 2011-2019 Ford Explorer models globally due to A-pillar trim pieces that may detach while driving and become hazards for other vehicles

Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-15955 second ago

The Creta N Line will arrive as a sportier avatar of the SUV and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and feature a range of cosmetic upgrades

Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14321 second ago

Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program and is now expanding to other cities

Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11953 second ago

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for the Philippines will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door already on sale in the market. The model remains identical to the one sold in India

Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Toyota revealed two limited editions developed with inputs from its WRC drivers Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogiers

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Predicts EV Sales To Account For Only 30 Per Cent Of Global Sales
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Predicts EV Sales To Account For Only 30 Per Cent Of Global Sales
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Toyoda says that EV sales could peak at 30 per cent of all global car sales with the remainder split between other propulsion systems.

Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The automaker also showcased GSX-S1000GX TOURING - GSX-S1000GX SPORT and V-Strom 800 DE - Adventure mission at the Motor Bike Expo.

Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Google's Android Auto uses AI for a new testing feature allowing the system to summarise message strings and shortlist ideal reponses.

All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Wagoneer S is expected to sit on Stellantis' new STLA Large architecture and is expected to debut later this year

Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach
Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17667 second ago

Ford has issued a new recall for 2.2 million 2011-2019 Ford Explorer models globally due to A-pillar trim pieces that may detach while driving and become hazards for other vehicles

Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-15955 second ago

The Creta N Line will arrive as a sportier avatar of the SUV and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and feature a range of cosmetic upgrades

Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14321 second ago

Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program and is now expanding to other cities

Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11953 second ago

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for the Philippines will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door already on sale in the market. The model remains identical to the one sold in India

Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Toyota revealed two limited editions developed with inputs from its WRC drivers Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogiers

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Here Is How The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Is Manufactured
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved