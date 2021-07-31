Hero Destini 125: Top 3 Rivals

The Hero Destini 125 is a wholesome scooter and its rounded design, comfortable riding posture, and a host of features on offer. It's also attractively priced from Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom) onwards, which makes it one of the most affordable 125 cc scooters on sale. India loves its scooters and there are quite a few capable offerings in this space to take on the Hero Destini 125. Here's a look at this Hero's rivals.

The Suzuki Access 125 is the top-selling scooter in the 125 cc segment

1. Suzuki Access 125

The Hero Destini 125 competes with the Suzuki Access 125, the undisputed leader in this segment. The Access 125 remains one of the most capable offerings on sale with the 124 cc motor that develops 8.6 bhp and 10 Nm. The scooter is known for its no-nonsense design, reliable and fuel-efficient engine, and practicality. The long and well-cushioned seat can accommodate the rider and pillion with ease, while the enlarged floorboard allows users to carry small bags without any hassle. It also gets the best-in-class under-seat storage space of 22.3 litres, an external fuel filler cap and a multi-function ignition key. The Access 125 is priced from Rs. 72,600 (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Honda Activa 125 brings the strong brand value of the Activa name to the 125 cc space

2. Honda Activa 125

The Honda Activa 125 brought some new tech to the segment when it first arrived in 2019 and was the first offering from the company to meet BS6 compliance. It also came with a new frame and engine to meet future norms with the 124 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection tuned to develop 8.14 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque It gets friction reduction technology, Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The scooter also comes with an LED headlamp and position lights, semi-digital instrument console, metal body, side stand engine cut-off, alloy wheels and a front disc brake too. Prices start at Rs. 72,637 (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 is loaded on feature while the new SMG unit remains its highlight

3. Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid was launched recently and adds a smart motor-generator (SMG) to the 125 cc offering. The scooter is playful with the 125 cc engine paired with a light chassis and body shell that make for a kerb weight of just under 100 kg. It also looks great with that retro styling while the 125 cc mill produces 8.2 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The feature list includes an LED headlamp with DRL, side stand cut off switch, front disc brake, and also Bluetooth connectivity. Prices start at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom).