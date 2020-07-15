New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Delivers First Responder Vehicles In Rajasthan District

The first responder motorcycles have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment and siren.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The first responder vehicles are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R

Highlights

  • Two first responder vehicles have been delivered in Alwar district
  • Hero is looking to develop more such first responder vehicles
  • Hero Xtreme 200R based vehicle has been designed and developed in-house

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the company has delivered two first responder vehicles to authorities at Community Health Centres in Neemrana and Mundawar, in Alwar district of Rajasthan. The first responder vehicles are part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives toward COVID-19 efforts. The first responder vehicles are designed as a custom built accessory on Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycles, and will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas, and to comfortably move them to nearest hospitals if needed.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Financial Package For Dealerships

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

Passion Pro i3S

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe i3s

Xtreme 160R

HF Deluxe

Glamour 125

Pleasure

XPulse 200T

Splendor iSMART 110

Pleasure Plus 110

Glamour Programmed FI

Splendor Pro

XPulse 200

Passion Xpro

Karizma ZMR

Passion Pro 110

Xtreme Sports

Splendor iSmart

HF Dawn

Duet

Achiever

Destini 125

HF Deluxe Eco

Xtreme 200S

Glamour

Maestro Edge

Maestro Edge 125

Xtreme 200R

The first responder vehicles designed by Hero have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

In stock form, the Hero Xtreme 200R is powered by a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 18.1 bhp of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine is a two-valve unit, and power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. The extra weight of the first responder vehicle certainly will mean it will make the engine work harder.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Presents 100 Scooters To Women Officers Of UP Police

0 Comments

The first responder vehicles have been designed and developed through a collaborative initiative by the engineers at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, and the New Model Centre (NMC) at the company's manufacturing facility in Gurugram. According to a press release, Hero MotoCorp is in the process of manufacturing several more of these first responder vehicles which will be handed over to local health authorities in other parts of the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 58,000 *
Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
₹ 99,950 - 1.04 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,800 - 56,675 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 68,900 - 72,400 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 46,100 - 48,100 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 94,000 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 55,837 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 55,600 - 57,600 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 66,700 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 49,598 - 51,476 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 97,000 - 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 57,200 - 59,900 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 56,100 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 79,200 - 81,200 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 67,100 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 37,625 *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 47,250 - 48,900 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 65,900 - 67,900 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 65,310 - 68,100 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 48,009 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 98,500 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 58,400 - 60,400 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 49,900 - 51,300 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 67,950 - 70,150 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 89,900 *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
New-Generation Honda City Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.89 Lakh
New-Generation Honda City Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.89 Lakh
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Classic Legends To Revive Yezdi Brand With An All-Electric Motorcycle
Exclusive: Classic Legends To Revive Yezdi Brand With An All-Electric Motorcycle
MG Hector Plus Review
MG Hector Plus Review
Select your City
or select from popular cities