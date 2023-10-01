Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will hike the prices of select models from its range of two-wheelers from October 3, 2023. The brand’s scooters and motorcycles will see a price increase of around 1 per cent. The company said that the exact quantum of increase would vary depending on the model with the price revision a part of its “regular review of product competitiveness and positioning” while factoring in inflation.

This marks Hero’s third price hike in the financial year 2023-24. The two-wheeler manufacturer had previously hiked prices by up to 1.5 per cent. The company had also hiked prices in April 2023 for select models.

Hero recently announced a price hike for the Karizma XMR with the model dearer by Rs 7,000 from October 1.

The company recently also announced a hike in prices for the newly launched Karizma XMR with the revised prices applicable from today. The motorcycle is now dearer by Rs 7,000 with the company having temporarily closed the booking window for it as of October 1.

Hero has had a notable year in India so far with multiple new product launches. These have included 4V variants of some of its existing motorcycles, the upgraded Glamour, the all-new Karizma XMR and the first model under its partnership with Harley-Davidson, the X440, to name a few. The latter has had a strong reception in the Indian market with bookings crossing the 25,000 unit mark in early August.

The manufacturer is also testing a new XPulse with the bike expected to feature the larger displacement 210 cc, liquid-cooled, engine that debuted in the Karizma.