Login

Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3

Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Oct-23 11:05 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices of select models to be hiked by 1 per cent
  • Revised prices to be effective from October 3, 2023
  • Will be Hero's third price hike in FY2023-24

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will hike the prices of select models from its range of two-wheelers from October 3, 2023. The brand’s scooters and motorcycles will see a price increase of around 1 per cent. The company said that the exact quantum of increase would vary depending on the model with the price revision a part of its “regular review of product competitiveness and positioning” while factoring in inflation.

 

Also read: More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
 

This marks Hero’s third price hike in the financial year 2023-24. The two-wheeler manufacturer had previously hiked prices by up to 1.5 per cent. The company had also hiked prices in April 2023 for select models.

Hero recently announced a price hike for the Karizma XMR with the model dearer by Rs 7,000 from October 1.

 

The company recently also announced a hike in prices for the newly launched Karizma XMR with the revised prices applicable from today. The motorcycle is now dearer by Rs 7,000 with the company having temporarily closed the booking window for it as of October 1.

 

Also read: Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
 

Hero has had a notable year in India so far with multiple new product launches. These have included 4V variants of some of its existing motorcycles, the upgraded Glamour, the all-new Karizma XMR and the first model under its partnership with Harley-Davidson, the X440, to name a few. The latter has had a strong reception in the Indian market with bookings crossing the 25,000 unit mark in early August.

 

Also read: Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
 

The manufacturer is also testing a new XPulse with the bike expected to feature the larger displacement 210 cc, liquid-cooled, engine that debuted in the Karizma.

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Scooters# Hero MotoCorp Price Hike# Hero Motorcycles# Motorcycles# Scooters# Price hike# Two wheeler# Two-Wheelers

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V

₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor

₹ 79,118 - 87,268

Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 67,400 - 71,400

Hero HF 100
Hero HF 100

₹ 49,400

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125

₹ 83,198 - 87,198

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 61,900 - 71,100

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge

₹ 65,900 - 71,200

Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125

₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart

₹ 65,950 - 68,150

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 73,450 - 82,320

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110

₹ 68,599 - 76,699

Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC

₹ 84,838 - 89,438

Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR

₹ 1.72 Lakh

Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V

₹ 1.36 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced
Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8521 second ago

The Slavia and Kushaq both receive feature updates along with special prices for the festive period.

Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8014 second ago

The homegrown automaker crossed the 1 million unit cumulative sales mark in half a financial year for the first time.

Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1723 second ago

Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while the company exported 17,400 units during the month.

Auto Sales September 2023: Toyota Registers Highest Ever Cumulative Monthly Sales Of 23,590 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Toyota Registers Highest Ever Cumulative Monthly Sales Of 23,590 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The brand managed its all-time highest sales in September 2023, with YoY growth of 53 per cent

Christian Meunier To Step Down As Jeep CEO From November 1
Christian Meunier To Step Down As Jeep CEO From November 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Stellantis has also announced a managerial change for India with Ashwani Muppasani to take over as the new COO for Stellantis India and Asia Pacific.

Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.

StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures

Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between the years 2010 to 2015 in accordance with regulations of the NHTSA in the United States. The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.

Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage at the Rennsport Reunion event in California and is not street-legal

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Launched alongside the P150 and the Pulsar 150, the new N150 is available in three colour options

Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 days ago

While the Yamaha YZF-R3 is making a comeback in the Indian market after three years, the MT-03 will go on sale in the country for the first time.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved