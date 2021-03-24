Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Of Its Two-Wheelers From April 2021

Hero will increase the prices of its two-wheelers by up to Rs. 2,500 from April 2021

Hero MotoCorp will increase the prices of its scooters and motorcycles by up to ₹ 2,500 from April 2021. The exact quantum of the price hike will depend from model to model. The company says that the price hike was necessary to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs. The company also announced that it has accelerated its cost savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer. The company's latest launch was the Destini 125 Platinum edition, which is priced at ₹ 72,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp won big at the 2021 carandbike awards. The Hero Xtreme 160R won the Viewers' Choice Motorcycle of the Year award. The Hero Xtreme 160R faced strong competition from the likes of Honda H'Ness CB 350, KTM 390 Adventure, and the Honda Hornet 2.0, to win the title. The Xtreme 160R also won the the title of Best Premium Commuter Motorcycle as well, edging out the Honda Hornet 2.0. In addition, the Hero Glamour won the title of the Best Commuter Motorcycle of the Year, fending off competition from Honda SP 125 and the Hero Passion Pro.

(The company recently breached the 100 million production landmark)

Hero MotoCorp's MD and Chairman, Dr Pawan Munjal was also conferred with the Visioneer of the Year at 2021 carandbike Awards. He has been the driving force behind the company's success for over 37 years, which has made Hero MotoCorp - the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume. Munjal took charge of the newly formed Hero MotoCorp brand in 2011 building on a legacy that put India on two-wheels.

