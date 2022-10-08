Hero MotoCorp To Launch Electric Motorcycles Under the Vida Brand

Vida is Hero MotoCorp 's new electric brand and the company has already introduced the new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter today which is the company's first electric two-wheeler . That said, Hero already confirmed that it will launch more two-wheelers under the Vida brand and now it has confirmed that the Vida range will have an electric motorcycle as well. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, "It is clear to start with a scooter as you can see in the entire ecosystem outside. Practically everyone has gone with scooters and very few have gone with motorcycles. Having said that, we have already announced in motorcycles. We clearly are going to go into motorcycles."

Vida will soon also introduce a more affordable EV.

Hero also confirmed that it will surely have a more affordable EV under the Vida brand, going forward. However, there was no clear timeline given for the launch of the more affordable electric two-wheeler. As for the Hero Vida V1 which is priced at a slight premium, it gets features like over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a two-way throttle as well. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. In addition to the launch of the scooter, Hero MotoCorp also launched the Vida charging network.

Hero Vida V1 costs a slight premium, but the price tag is backed by a long list of features.

The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute and a top speed of 80 kmph.