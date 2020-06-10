New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Pleasure Plus 110 BS6 Gets Its First Price Hike

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 BS6 version was launched in India earlier this year and gets a price hike of Rs. 800 across all variants.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hero Pleasure+ 110 was updated to the BS6 emission norms in January this year

Highlights

  • The Hero Pleasure+ 110 was launched in India in May 2019
  • The Pleasure+ received a comprehensive upgrade over the older Pleasure
  • The BS6 version comes with fuel injection that improved efficiency by 10%

The BS6 compliant Hero Pleasure+ 110 has received its first price hike to the tune of ₹ 800. The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ 110 now starts at ₹ 55,600 for the sheet metal version, while the range-topping model with alloy wheels is priced at ₹ 57,600 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged. The increase in prices was expected after nearly five months since the launch of the BS6 version of the scooter in January 2020. Not just Hero, other two-wheeler makers have also hiked prices across its BS6 offerings in the past few days.

Also Read: 2020 Hero Pleasure+ 110 FI BS6 Launched In India

Hero Pleasure Plus 110

54,800 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 scooter was launched in 2019 as a replacement to the Hero Pleasure in the company's line-up. Not only the scooter received a bigger displacement engine that made it easier to meet the stringent emission norms over the older 99 cc mill but also brought an improved design, new features and better quality on the model. The new Pleasure+ 110 comes with a mobile charging point, side stand indicator, analogue speedometer, dual-textured seat, LED boot lamp and tubeless tyres.

big6k83c

The 2020 Hero Pleasure+ 110 BS6 is offered in two variants - Sheet Metal & Alloy Wheels

Power on the BS6 Hero Pleasure+ 110 comes from the 110 cc single-cylinder engine that has been updated with XSens technology or fuel-injection. The motor is tuned to develop 8.04 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT unit. Hero also claims that the BS6 model offers improved acceleration and fuel efficiency by 10 per cent each over the BS4 model. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes at either end with Combined Braking System (CBS)

Also Read: Hero Pleasure 110+ First Ride Review

0 Comments

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is offered in seven colours namely Midnight Black, Sporty Red, Pole Star Blue, Pearl Silver White, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Metallic Red and Matte Green. The scooter locks horns against the TVS Scooty Zest 110 in the segment. The TVS offering though is yet to receive the BS6 compliance, which is likely to arrive later this month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Pleasure Plus 110 with Immediate Rivals

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero
Pleasure Plus 110

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Alternatives

Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 54,881 - 59,528 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 55,193 - 56,793 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Crayon Motors Envy
Crayon Motors Envy
₹ 53,000 - 65,000 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 52,554 - 53,754 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 52,272 - 55,730 *
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 57,909 - 60,878 *
Mahindra Gusto 125
Mahindra Gusto 125
₹ 58,137 *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities