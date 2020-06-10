Hero Pleasure Plus 110 BS6 Gets Its First Price Hike

The BS6 compliant Hero Pleasure+ 110 has received its first price hike to the tune of ₹ 800. The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ 110 now starts at ₹ 55,600 for the sheet metal version, while the range-topping model with alloy wheels is priced at ₹ 57,600 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged. The increase in prices was expected after nearly five months since the launch of the BS6 version of the scooter in January 2020. Not just Hero, other two-wheeler makers have also hiked prices across its BS6 offerings in the past few days.

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 scooter was launched in 2019 as a replacement to the Hero Pleasure in the company's line-up. Not only the scooter received a bigger displacement engine that made it easier to meet the stringent emission norms over the older 99 cc mill but also brought an improved design, new features and better quality on the model. The new Pleasure+ 110 comes with a mobile charging point, side stand indicator, analogue speedometer, dual-textured seat, LED boot lamp and tubeless tyres.

The 2020 Hero Pleasure+ 110 BS6 is offered in two variants - Sheet Metal & Alloy Wheels

Power on the BS6 Hero Pleasure+ 110 comes from the 110 cc single-cylinder engine that has been updated with XSens technology or fuel-injection. The motor is tuned to develop 8.04 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT unit. Hero also claims that the BS6 model offers improved acceleration and fuel efficiency by 10 per cent each over the BS4 model. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes at either end with Combined Braking System (CBS)

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is offered in seven colours namely Midnight Black, Sporty Red, Pole Star Blue, Pearl Silver White, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Metallic Red and Matte Green. The scooter locks horns against the TVS Scooty Zest 110 in the segment. The TVS offering though is yet to receive the BS6 compliance, which is likely to arrive later this month.

