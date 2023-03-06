  • Home
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 83,368

The Super Splendor XTEC comes equipped with a new digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp and more.
By Jaiveer Mehra
06-Mar-23 05:47 PM IST
Highlights
  • Super Splendor XTEC gets new digital instrument console, LED headlamp and Bluetooth
  • Costs about Rs 4,250 more than the standard Super Splendor
  • Available in two variants - Disc and Drum

Hero has launched the new Super Splendor XTEC in India at a starting price of Rs 83,368 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Super Splendor XTEC is available in two variants – Drum and Disc – and adds in additional features over the standard Super Splendor. 

Coming to the design, the XTEC gets the same bodywork as the standard Super Splendor though with a mildly revised seat design along with reworked graphics along the fuel tank, headlamp cowl and side panels. The alloy wheel design is unchanged between the two models. The Super Splendor XTEC also gets the addition of a new LED headlamp with a daytime running lamp, a full digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Collaboration With Zero Motorcycles To Develop New Electric Two-Wheelers

Mechanically, the two motorcycles are unchanged. Both use the same 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine with Hero’s i3S technology. The unit develops 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Coming to the pricing, the Super Splendor XTEC costs about Rs 4,250 more than the equivalent variant of the older Super Splendor.

