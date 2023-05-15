Hero XPulse 200 4V To Get Riding Modes!

It’s summertime! Which is also the time to get off the tarmac and hit the dirt trails on a dual-purpose motorcycle like the Hero XPulse 4V. With that thought, if you have been planning or collecting money, to make that payment to pick one up anytime soon, then hold on a bit! Yes, we mean it! Only because Hero is about to roll out a significant update soon for the XPulse 200 4V by offering the motorcycle with riding modes and some more. The manufacturer has recently revealed it via a small video clip on its official social media platform.



The clip showcases the changing riding modes - Road, Off-Road and Rally, on the right side of the digital instrumentation on an XPulse 200. The riding modes will provide different ABS settings. While Hero currently offers the XPulse only with single-channel ABS, expect the updated version to get dual-channel ABS as standard. Depending on the ride mode selected, expect Full ABS in Road mode, Rear ABS off in Off-Road mode and complete ABS off in Rally mode. One could also expect different engine mapping between modes, but we feel otherwise. The reason is the inclusion of an RBW (Ride-By-Wire) system, changes to the ECU and some additional components, which will adversely affect the XPulse’s attractive price tag. Expect the updated XPulse 200 4V to put on some weight, mainly due to the larger dual-channel ABS control unit.



Riding modes and updated LED headlamp to be part the update

But that’s not all! The dual-purpose motorcycle will also get an updated headlamp which seems to be larger in dimensions while providing better illumination of the road at night. This is a concern that Hero seems to have taken up after taking multiple feedback from existing XPulse owners. The bike maker had posted about the update not too long back on its social media platform. Furthermore, expect some cosmetic updates in the form of new decals and colour schemes to be part of the update like the one recently introduced for the Xtreme 160R.



In terms of price, Hero MotoCorp currently retails the XPulse 200 4V at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Considering the upgrades mentioned above, we expect it to come at a premium of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, over the existing sticker price. Even with that premium, the XPulse 200 4V will continue to be the most-affordable adventure-focused dual-purpose motorcycle in the market. Keep watching this space for launch updates on the motorcycle.