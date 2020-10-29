New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website

Hero MotoCorp will soon launch the BS6 model of the Xtreme 200S motorcycle in India. The company has listed the BS6 Xtreme 200S as 'coming soon' on its website.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta |
We expect the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S to be launched in the coming weeks. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S soon
  • It is likely to get the same engine as the BS6 Hero XPulse 200
  • Expect it to be priced at around Rs. 1.05 to Rs. 1.10 lakh

Hero MotoCorp launched the Xtreme 200S along with the Xpulse 200 and the Xpulse 200T over a year ago. Now the BS6 Xpulse 200 has already been launched in India while the 200S, which is a fully faired motorcycle, is yet to get the BS6 update. Hero has listed the BS6 Xtreme 200S as 'coming soon' on its website and we believe the bike will be launched in a few weeks from now. The Hero Xtreme 200S has not done as well as its sibling, the Xpulse 200 in India, but BS6 upgradation may give the motorcycle second wind.

(The BS4 Hero Xtreme 200S was launched in the first half of 2019)

The new Xtreme 200S is the essentially the fully-faired version of the company's Xtreme 200R naked streetfighter which was launched in India last year. The BS4 bike had the same 200cc air-cooled engine as its siblings, which makes 18 bhp at 8,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 17.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. We expect the BS6 bike to have similar specifications and also get the oil-cooler that the BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 gets.The BS4 Xtreme 200S was priced at ₹ 98,500 and we expect the BS6 model to get a price hike of at least ₹ 10,000 or so. Plus, Hero is likely to introduce new colour schemes on the bike as well.

(The BS4 model was priced at ₹ 98,500. Expect the BS6 model to be priced at a premium of at least ₹ 10,000)

In terms of features, the bike comes with full LED headlight, taillight and a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, gear position indicator, trip meter and service reminder alert. The Hero Xtreme 200S comes with telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension. It gets a 276 mm front disc with single channel ABS and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

