carandbike logo
search

Honda Africa Twin To Get Radar System

Recent patent filings show that Honda may be looking to introduce radar-mounted warning systems on a future model of the Africa Twin.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Recent patent filings show Honda's radar-assisted adaptive cruise control system for the Africa Twin expand View Photos
Recent patent filings show Honda's radar-assisted adaptive cruise control system for the Africa Twin

Highlights

  • Next-Generation Honda Africa Twin may get radar-powered cruise control
  • Recent patents showcase Honda's adaptive cruise control with radar
  • Both radar and cameras may be used in Honda's adaptive cruise control
Tech News

The Honda Africa Twin is likely to get radar-assisted cruise control, after Ducati, BMW and KTM already introduced similar systems on their range-topping adventure bikes. The radar-powered adaptive cruise control system, made by Bosch, has already made its debut in production models of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S and the BMW R 1250 RT. And now, patents filed recently by Honda show that its flagship adventure tourer, the Honda Africa Twin, will be getting a radar-assisted adaptive cruise control system as well. The difference is that, perhaps Honda's system will be indigenously developed, rather than just a plug and play device sourced from Bosch.

Also Read: Patents Reveal Radar Technology For New Honda Gold Wing

f1m8hd3

The system patented by Honda suggests the use of cameras alongside the radars

Honda's patents suggest the use of cameras alongside the radar sensors, so the system will use another layer of monitoring tech, and allow the on-board computer to make a better-informed judgement of what's happening in its surroundings. The advantage of using cameras is that, while the radar system can sense approaching vehicles, or other vehicles in close proximity, accurately measuring distances, cameras can be used to pick up additional information, like brake lights, road signs and traffic lights.

Also Read: Honda Africa Twin Gets Android Auto Integration In Europe

9n84o61

Honda's system uses two radar sensors at the rear section of the bike

The front radar on the Africa Twin patent filings seem to be similar to the systems used by BMW, Ducati and KTM. And the new Africa Twin already seems to have a spot under the headlights, probably designed keeping in mind the positioning of a radar sensor. But it's the rear section which has a different design. Honda's Africa Twin design patents show not one, but two rear radars, mounted on the number plate hanger, and these sensors are fitted at an angle to offer a wide detection zone. So, with the dual radars, the area covered will not just be the area behind the bike, but also on each side as well.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Deliveries Commence In India

0 Comments

Honda's system also mentions the use of transponders to broadcast information from the sensors to other vehicles, or to roadside receivers. So, these should add one more dimension to the warning system, that of vehicle-to-vehicle communication, or vehicle-to-infrastructure system, allowing safety systems like radars or cameras on one car or motorcycle to pass on to other similarly-equipped vehicles. With the rapid induction of such technology, Honda is likely to introduce the latest tech within the next couple of years, both on the next-generation Africa Twin, as well as on the Honda Gold Wing.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Honda Bikes

  • Honda Cb350 Rs Seating
    Honda Cb350 Rs Seating
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Fuel Tank
    Honda Cb350 Rs Fuel Tank
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Skid Plate
    Honda Cb350 Rs Skid Plate
  • Colors1
    Colors1
  • Images10
    Images10
  • Images2
    Images2
  • Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
    Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
  • Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
  • Sp 125 Digital
    Sp 125 Digital
  • Sp 125 Passlight
    Sp 125 Passlight
  • Sp 125 Suspension
    Sp 125 Suspension
  • Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
    Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
  • Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
    Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
  • Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
    Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
  • Honda Livo Tail Light
    Honda Livo Tail Light
  • Honda Livo Speedometer
    Honda Livo Speedometer
  • Honda Livo Killswitch
    Honda Livo Killswitch
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
  • Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
    Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
  • Sports Red
    Sports Red
  • Pearl Amazing White
    Pearl Amazing White
  • Matt Selene Silver Metallic
    Matt Selene Silver Metallic
  • Pearl Igneous Black
    Pearl Igneous Black
x
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities