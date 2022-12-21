Honda CL300 Unveiled In China

Honda has launched its small scrambler-styled model based on the Honda Rebel 300 in China. The Honda CL300 as it’s called, was shown in China in November 2022, at the same time Honda revealed a near identical CL250. So far though, the only details we have of the bikes are a few specs, and of course the images. The Honda CL300 is based on a 286 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes around 25 bhp, and with its relatively light 172 kg kerb weight, it should make for entertaining performance.

The Honda CL300 will be a modern scrambler-styled model, based on the Honda Rebel 300 cruiser.



The 1,488 mm wheelbase seems to suggest that the CL300 is designed more for stability than handling and agility, quite like the Rebel 300. What is different from the Rebel 300 is the upright riding position and scrambler-like design. The bike has a decent 165 mm ground clearance, not exactly off-road ready, but better than the cruiser it’s based on. But unlike the Rebel 300 it’s based on, the CL300 gets a 19-inch front wheel, and 17-inch rear wheel combination, with a seat height of 790 mm.

One version of the Honda CL250 unveiled for Japan shows a more enduro-style scrambler with a high front fender, and standard hand guards.



In Japan, in the 250 cc version, Honda has revealed two distinctive flavours, with one being more of a roadster design, with a small round headlight and flat and long seat. The second bike has more enduro inspiration in its design, sporting a beak, hand guards.

The other variant has a more roadster appearance, although it's still a tall bike with the side and high-mounted exhaust of a scrambler.



Now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) already has the Honda CB300F on sale in India, and so far, it’s not clear if HMSI would want to introduce another 300 cc motorcycle in a segment where Honda doesn’t quite have the leadership position in India.