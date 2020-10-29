New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) inaugurated two new 'BigWing TopLine' showrooms, in Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively. These showrooms will cater to sales and service for all premium motorcycles starting from Honda H'Ness CB 350 and going up to the Honda Gold Wing.

Highlights

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated two new BigWing 'Topline' showrooms, in Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively. These outlets will cater to sale and service for all premium motorcycles from Honda, starting with the H'Ness CB 350 and going up to the Honda Gold Wing. Represented by Honda's iconic silver wing-mark, Honda BigWing Topline will deliver a differentiated immersive experience for Honda's premium motorcycle customers. Honda inaugurated its first BigWing showroom in Gurugram, Haryana in 2019 and these new showrooms take the total number of Honda BigWing showrooms to three in the country.

nrm92198

(Honda's first BigWing showroom was inaugurated in Gurugram, Haryana in 2019)

Sharing insights into the significance of 2 new BigWing Toplines and the attractive finance scheme, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said "In September, our latest global motorcycle H'ness CB350 introduced new excitement for mid-size motorcycle riders and the initial response has been very overwhelming. Our next step is to expand Honda BigWing (Honda's exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to our customers. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate our marquee BigWing Topline in Bangalore and Mumbai for Honda's entire premium motorcycle range. Going ahead, our new BigWing for mid-size motorcycle up to 500cc and BigWing Topline for the entire premium motorcycle range will bring Honda's fun motorcycles closer to customers. At the same time, as we enter the festivals, Honda has upped the excitement even more with our biggest ever festival celebrations with savings going up to ₹ 43,000.

mma281rs

(Honda will sell the H'Ness CB 350 via its BigWing dealerships)

The company recently rolled out its 'Honda Super 6' festive season offer to attract customers and ring in more sales of its range of two-wheelers. The Honda Super 6 festive season offer is a bouquet of six different offers with savings going up to ₹ 11,000, which includes low rate of interest on finance schemes, as well as 50 per cent discount on EMIs for the first three months along with cashback options.

