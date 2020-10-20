Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Festive Season Offers

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out what it calls the 'Honda Super 6' offer to attract customers in the current festive season to ring in more sales of its range of two-wheelers. The Honda Super 6 festive season offer is a bouquet of six different offers with savings going up to ₹ 11,000, which inclides low rate of interest on finance schemes, as well as 50 per cent discount on EMIs for the first three months. The festive season offer is targeted to drive up sales volumes in a period which has traditionally seen strong and all-time high sales volumes for automotive brands. With the sentiment still weak amidst the ongoing pandemic, Honda will be looking to bring some cheer to its dealership network with the festive season offers.

Also Read: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is the newest commuter motorcycle to be launched in India

Elaborating on Honda's exciting offers for customers, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "In the new normal, many new customers are choosing personal mobility, especially two-wheelers over public transport. Recognising that this festival is unlike any before, Honda's committed efforts to ensure Safety First across all its network via its comprehensive sanitisation, social distancing measures has given added confidence to our customers. Now, with the start of Navratri, we are witnessing increase in enquiries, bookings and test rides at showrooms. This festival, Honda is giving wings to its customers with increased affordability and attractive savings. Adding to the excitement of Honda's expanded BS6 lineup is our festival surprise - the Honda Super 6 offer. For Honda Two-Wheeler customers, now is the best time to ride home their dream Honda Two-Wheeler with big savings of up to ₹ 11,000."

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Honda H'Ness CB 350

Honda's latest premium offering is the 350 cc modern classic, the Honda H'Ness CB 350

Also Read: Honda CB 350 Platform To Include More Models

Honda customers can now avail upto 100 per cent finance on the value of Honda two-wheelers. Adding to the savings is the lowest ever rate of interest starting at 7.99 per cent, and 50 per cent discount on EMIs for the first three months. Customers looking to buy Honda two-wheelers can avail finance from Honda's various finance partners like IDFC First Bank, L&T Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Muthoot Capital, Cholamandalam Finance and Tata Capital, among others.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Despatches Begin

The 125 cc Honda Shine is the highest-selling 125 cc motorcycle in India

Honda is also offering customers with a 5 per cent cashback going up to ₹ 5,000 on credit card or debit card purchase. The scheme is applicable on credit card EMIs of five major banks - ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered and Federal Bank. Honda customers can also benefit from up to ₹ 2,500 cashback through PayTM. For customers who enroll in the Honda Joy Club, there are other benefits as well. The Honda two-wheeler loyalty program membership costs ₹ 349, but includes benefits such as instant cashback of ₹ 200 on Mobikwik, credit of 340 Honda currency and personal insurance cover of ₹ 1 lakh. Honda Joy Club members also get access to discounts on vehicle servicing, parts, paid labour charges, as well as free pick-up and drop services across the Honda network. Points earned through the Honda Joy Club can also be spent outside Honda at more than 30 top brands across lifestyle, apparel, restaurants, entertainment and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.