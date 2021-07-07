  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Alcazar: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Hyundai Alcazar: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The new Hyundai Alcazar is offered in 6 major trims - Prestige, Platinum, and Signature, with automatic options for all three variants. We believe the Platinum variant offers the most bang for your buck. And here are 5 reasons why?
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
07-Jul-21 10:11 AM IST
Hyundai Alcazar: Which Variant Should You Buy? banner
Highlights
  • The Alcazar is offered in 6 key trims and 18 different iterations
  • The Platinum MT and Platinum (O) AT are value for money options
  • Except for dual-tone colours & ventilated seats all features are on offer

The Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched in India, and it is getting a lot of attention. While it is the three-row version of the second-generation Hyundai Creta, the new Alcazar comes with several elements and features that sets it apart, both from its 5-seater cousins as well as rivals like the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The new Alcazar is offered in 6 major trims - Prestige, Prestige (O) AT Platinum, Platinum (O) AT, Signature and Signature (O) AT - and 14 different variants based on engine, transmission and seating options. If you count single tone and dual-tone options, then that number goes up to 18. While the engine and the colour options purely depend on your requirements, simply based on feature offerings, we believe the Platinum MT and AT variants offer the most bang for your buck. And here are 5 reasons why?

Also Read:  Hyundai Alcazar Review: 2.0 MPi Petrol SUV Driven | Hyundai Alcazar Review: Diesel SUV Driven

bkrv7e3s

The mid-spec variant of the Hyundai Alcazar is offered in two options - manual only 7-seater Platinum and automatic-only 6-seater Platinum (O)

1. Platinum is the mid-spec trim of the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai is offering it in two options - Platinum MT and Platinum (O) AT. The former is only offered with a manual gearbox, while the latter only gets an automatic transmission. Except for a few features that are specific to the automatic trim, the remaining all offerings are standard in both cases so it all boils down to the type of transmission you want.

Also Read: Tech Review: Hyundai's Alcazar Is Big And Loaded With Tech

vpd7lfbk

The Platinum (O) AT variant of the Alcazar comes with a 6-seater layout with captain seats for 2nd row with a centre console and wireless charger

2. Out of the two our pick would be to go for the Platinum (O) AT. Not just because of the convenience of an automatic but mainly because this is the variant that comes with a 6-seater layout, which is basically why you would want to buy the Alcazar over the Creta. For that rear-seat comfort of the captain seats. Also, only the 6-seater option comes with a rear centre console with a secondary wireless charger and cup holders, a segment-first feature.

0k3m2su4

The 7-seater Alcazar Platinum will be a good option if you have more members in your family, however, it's only offered with a manual transmission

3. Of course, if you have more members in your family then the 7-seater Platinum MT would be a better option. In fact, this too gets the additional side and curtain airbags for the protection of rear seat occupants, bringing the total airbags to 6, along with the 360-degree surround-view camera and Blind view monitor (BVM). The latter two are not offered with the base model Prestige and neither does the Creta. The same features are offered with the Platinum (O) AT, including 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

e6k57vec

18-inch diamond-cut alloys, air purifier with AQI reading, wireless charging, one-touch tumble function for 2nd-row seats, USB charger and air-con vents for 3rd row are all standard

4. Even these mid-spec trims get features like - power-adjustable driver seat, 10.25-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueLink connectivity with OTA updates, air purifier with AQI reading, wireless charging, one-touch tumble function for 2nd-row seats, USB charger and air-con vents for 3rd row, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof and more. The only things that you don't get are ventilated front seats and dual-tone exterior colour options, which we don't think makes it a deal-breaker.

5. The petrol version of the Alcazar Platinum MT and Platinum (O) AT are priced at Rs. 18.22 lakh and Rs. 19.56 lakh, whereas the diesel models are priced at Rs. 18.48 lakh and Rs. 19.79 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Given the number of features on offer, the Platinum trim is certainly worth spending that extra premium over the Prestige variant of the Alcazar.

Related Articles
Tata Motors And Mahindra Secure Top Spots In The Indian SUV Market As New Launches Catapult Sales
Tata Motors And Mahindra Secure Top Spots In The Indian SUV Market As New Launches Catapult Sales
14 hours ago
Auto Sales September 2022: Hyundai India Domestic Sales Grow 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales September 2022: Hyundai India Domestic Sales Grow 50 Per Cent
13 days ago
Hyundai Expects To Sell 16,000 N Line Cars In India By 2023
Hyundai Expects To Sell 16,000 N Line Cars In India By 2023
1 month ago
Hyundai India Has Backlog Of 1.30 Lakh Units; Waiting Period Of Up To 4 Months Across Models
Hyundai India Has Backlog Of 1.30 Lakh Units; Waiting Period Of Up To 4 Months Across Models
1 month ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
car
Hyundai Alcazar
starting @ ₹ 15.89 Lakh
0
8.3
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Hyundai Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider converting your car into an EV?