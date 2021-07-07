Hyundai Alcazar: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched in India, and it is getting a lot of attention. While it is the three-row version of the second-generation Hyundai Creta, the new Alcazar comes with several elements and features that sets it apart, both from its 5-seater cousins as well as rivals like the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The new Alcazar is offered in 6 major trims - Prestige, Prestige (O) AT Platinum, Platinum (O) AT, Signature and Signature (O) AT - and 14 different variants based on engine, transmission and seating options. If you count single tone and dual-tone options, then that number goes up to 18. While the engine and the colour options purely depend on your requirements, simply based on feature offerings, we believe the Platinum MT and AT variants offer the most bang for your buck. And here are 5 reasons why?

The mid-spec variant of the Hyundai Alcazar is offered in two options - manual only 7-seater Platinum and automatic-only 6-seater Platinum (O)

1. Platinum is the mid-spec trim of the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai is offering it in two options - Platinum MT and Platinum (O) AT. The former is only offered with a manual gearbox, while the latter only gets an automatic transmission. Except for a few features that are specific to the automatic trim, the remaining all offerings are standard in both cases so it all boils down to the type of transmission you want.

The Platinum (O) AT variant of the Alcazar comes with a 6-seater layout with captain seats for 2nd row with a centre console and wireless charger

2. Out of the two our pick would be to go for the Platinum (O) AT. Not just because of the convenience of an automatic but mainly because this is the variant that comes with a 6-seater layout, which is basically why you would want to buy the Alcazar over the Creta. For that rear-seat comfort of the captain seats. Also, only the 6-seater option comes with a rear centre console with a secondary wireless charger and cup holders, a segment-first feature.

The 7-seater Alcazar Platinum will be a good option if you have more members in your family, however, it's only offered with a manual transmission

3. Of course, if you have more members in your family then the 7-seater Platinum MT would be a better option. In fact, this too gets the additional side and curtain airbags for the protection of rear seat occupants, bringing the total airbags to 6, along with the 360-degree surround-view camera and Blind view monitor (BVM). The latter two are not offered with the base model Prestige and neither does the Creta. The same features are offered with the Platinum (O) AT, including 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

18-inch diamond-cut alloys, air purifier with AQI reading, wireless charging, one-touch tumble function for 2nd-row seats, USB charger and air-con vents for 3rd row are all standard

4. Even these mid-spec trims get features like - power-adjustable driver seat, 10.25-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueLink connectivity with OTA updates, air purifier with AQI reading, wireless charging, one-touch tumble function for 2nd-row seats, USB charger and air-con vents for 3rd row, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof and more. The only things that you don't get are ventilated front seats and dual-tone exterior colour options, which we don't think makes it a deal-breaker.

5. The petrol version of the Alcazar Platinum MT and Platinum (O) AT are priced at Rs. 18.22 lakh and Rs. 19.56 lakh, whereas the diesel models are priced at Rs. 18.48 lakh and Rs. 19.79 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Given the number of features on offer, the Platinum trim is certainly worth spending that extra premium over the Prestige variant of the Alcazar.