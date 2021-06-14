Hyundai Creta SX Executive Variant Launch Soon; Details Leaked

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch a new mid-level variant of the Creta, the SX Executive. The new variant will be positioned between the S and the SX variants and will be offered on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines. Leaked documents reveal that it will be priced about Rs. 80,000 less than the Creta SX variants. The idea is to bridge the gap between the S and the SX variants in terms of pricing.

(Here's a look at the feature deletion on the new Creta SX Executive variant)

Photo Source: Hyundai Creta Owners India FaceBook Group

The SX Executive feature misses out on the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There will be no Arkamys music system either. The space on the dashboard will stay empty. Other missed features include voice recognition, chrome door handles and a rear view monitor. Hyundai does offer features like steering mounted controls, shark-fin antenna, USB ports and a Bluetooth mic on the Creta SX Executive variant.

The Hyundai Creta SUV is likely to come with a set of revised features soon. As per some leaked images, which appear to be from an internal presentation, Hyundai is set to update the features list across all key variants. While in some cases there are a few deductions, in others one sees the addition of several new features.

(The Creta SX Executive variant will miss out on the 10.25-inch screen along with smartphone connectivity and BlueLink)

Plus, the company is all set to launch the new Alcazar three-row SUV on June 18, 2021. The Alcazar is essentially a three-row version of the second-generation Hyundai Creta and will be offered as a 6 and 7-seater SUV. For the uninitiated, Alcazar is a name for Portuguese or Spanish Moorish castles. The company announced the commencements of bookings for the Alcazar as well. Being a car with three rows, the Alcazar gets a wheelbase of 2,760 mm, which is 150 mm more than that of the Creta. So, one can expect decent amount of room for third row passengers. The Alcazar is likely to be loaded with a host of smart features like - a 10.25-inch infotainment display, Bose sound system, Air purifier with AQI display, a retractable table for second-row passengers, new sliding sun visor, rear window sunshade, and side footstep.