New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai Motor India Evaluating Prospects Of A Low Budget EV

After MG Motor, even Hyundai India is studying the feasibility of introducing a low-cost electric vehicle in India that could help generate more volumes.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Hyundai is planning to launch a low-budget EV in India. expand View Photos
Hyundai is planning to launch a low-budget EV in India.

Highlights

  • Hyundai is planning to launch a low-budget EV in India.
  • The company is doing a feasibility study of the model.
  • MG Motor India too will launch a more affordable EV in a couple of years.

Automakers in India are feeling the need to come up with affordable electric vehicles which are more viable from sales perspective. After MG Motor, even Hyundai India is studying the feasibility of introducing a low-cost electric vehicle in India that could help generate more volumes. S.S Kim, Managing Director- Hyundai India while speaking to HT Mint said that bringing in a low-budget electric vehicle is the carmaker's first priority. "We have the product and the technology, and we are reviewing the Indian market condition and the infrastructure situation here. We will come up with some options, which will be the best for the Indian market. It's a No.1 priority in our future strategy," said Kim.

Also Read: Hyundai Completes 25 Years In India

7c6boku8

Hyundai was one of the pioneers in the Indian EV space with the Kona electric.

Hyundai is also one of the pioneers in the EV space in India. The company had launched the Kona electric in 2019 and globally it also has hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in its portfolio. In fact, EVs will also help carmakers in India to achieve the upcoming corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) norms, thanks to zero tailpipe emission. The government is set to regulate the Phase 2 of the CAFE norms by 2022 and will also introduce real-time driving emission (RDE) norms by 2023.

Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Cabin Teased Ahead Of Global Reveal

Newsbeep
nsembjdc

MG is also planning to launch an affordable electric vehicle in India in a couple of years.

MG Motor India also sees better potential for EVs at a lower price bracket. The company is evaluating the prospects of a smaller electric vehicle, which can be retailed at under the ₹ 20 lakh price point. The company is still evaluating the viable model for our market but has promised that there will be one in a couple of years.

0 Comments

Source: Live Mint

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hyundai Cars

x
First Batch Of Tata Tigor Electric Vehicles Roll-Out From The Sanand Plant
First Batch Of Tata Tigor Electric Vehicles Roll-Out From The Sanand Plant
Honda CB350 RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.96 Lakh
Honda CB350 RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.96 Lakh
Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter Motorcycle Spied Up-Close
Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter Motorcycle Spied Up-Close
Skoda Kushaq To Make Its World Debut In India In March
Skoda Kushaq To Make Its World Debut In India In March
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities