carandbike logo
search

Hyundai Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To ₹ 1.5 Lakh On Select Cars In March 2021

Hyundai India has rolled out special offers for the month of March 2021 to lure new customers. The carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on select models.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Published:
eye
0  Views
Discounts on Hyundai cars are limited to the Elantra, Aura, Kona EV, Grand i10 Nios & Santro expand View Photos
Discounts on Hyundai cars are limited to the Elantra, Aura, Kona EV, Grand i10 Nios & Santro

Highlights

  • Hyundai is offering total benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on its cars
  • Benefits on select Hyundai cars are valid up till March 31, 2021
  • No discounts on the Hyundai Venue, Verna, i20, Creta and the Tucson.

Hyundai India has announced attractive offers on its select cars for the month of March. The South Korean automaker is offering lucrative discounts of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh on cars like Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Elantra and Kona EV. Valid up till March 31, 2021, these offers on Hyundai cars comprise cash discount, corporate benefit, exchange bonus and more. Moreover, government employees can avail of the exclusive offer of ₹ 8,000. There's also a special benefit for medical professionals, select corporate companies, SMEs, teachers and chartered accountants.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Bayon Crossover SUV Makes Global Debut​

68hbv9so

The Hyundai Santro is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 50,000

Hyundai's entry-level hatchback, Santro, is listed on the official website with a total discount of ₹ 50,000. It comprises cash discount, exchange offer and corporate offer of ₹ 30,000, ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 5,000 respectively. The entry-level Era trim is offered with a cash discount of ₹ 20,000. However, the exchange bonus and corporate offer remain the same. The Grand i10 Nios is also a part of the offer that is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 60,000, including petrol and diesel variants. It gets a cash discount of up to ₹ 45,000 along with an exchange bonus and corporate benefit of ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 5,000, respectively.

The carmaker has also listed the Aura subcompact sedan with benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 on both petrol and diesel models. Apart from a cash discount of ₹ 50,000, interested buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate benefit of ₹ 5,000.

Newsbeep
kslmc2l8

The Hyundai Kona electric SUV is listed on the official website with benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh

Also Read: Car Sales February 2021: Hyundai India Registers 29 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Market​

0 Comments

The petrol and diesel variants of the Elantra is listed with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 1 lakh. It includes a cash discount of ₹ 70,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000. Lastly, the Kona electric SUV is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. There are no discounts on the models like Venue, Verna, i20, Creta and the Tucson.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hyundai Cars

  • Hyundai I30 Front Profile
    Hyundai I30 Front Profile
  • Hyundai I30
    Hyundai I30
  • Hyundai I30 Rear
    Hyundai I30 Rear
  • Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
    Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
  • Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
    Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
  • Hyundai Creta Tail Light
    Hyundai Creta Tail Light
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
    Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
    Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
    Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
  • Hyundai Eon Side Profile
    Hyundai Eon Side Profile
  • Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
    Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
  • Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
    Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
    2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
    2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
    2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
    Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
    Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
    Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
  • 2020 Hyundai Defogger
    2020 Hyundai Defogger
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
    2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
    2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
  • Newsantro Back View
    Newsantro Back View
  • Newsantro Front View
    Newsantro Front View
  • Newsantro Side View
    Newsantro Side View
x
Incentive Of 5% On New Car Purchase For Scrapping Old Under Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Gadkari
Incentive Of 5% On New Car Purchase For Scrapping Old Under Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Gadkari
All-New Suzuki Hayabusa Teased For India, Launch Soon
All-New Suzuki Hayabusa Teased For India, Launch Soon
Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles
Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles
Land Rover Defender 130 Three-Row Confirmed
Land Rover Defender 130 Three-Row Confirmed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities