Hyundai India has announced attractive offers on its select cars for the month of March. The South Korean automaker is offering lucrative discounts of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh on cars like Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Elantra and Kona EV. Valid up till March 31, 2021, these offers on Hyundai cars comprise cash discount, corporate benefit, exchange bonus and more. Moreover, government employees can avail of the exclusive offer of ₹ 8,000. There's also a special benefit for medical professionals, select corporate companies, SMEs, teachers and chartered accountants.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Bayon Crossover SUV Makes Global Debut​

The Hyundai Santro is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 50,000

Hyundai's entry-level hatchback, Santro, is listed on the official website with a total discount of ₹ 50,000. It comprises cash discount, exchange offer and corporate offer of ₹ 30,000, ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 5,000 respectively. The entry-level Era trim is offered with a cash discount of ₹ 20,000. However, the exchange bonus and corporate offer remain the same. The Grand i10 Nios is also a part of the offer that is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 60,000, including petrol and diesel variants. It gets a cash discount of up to ₹ 45,000 along with an exchange bonus and corporate benefit of ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 5,000, respectively.

The carmaker has also listed the Aura subcompact sedan with benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 on both petrol and diesel models. Apart from a cash discount of ₹ 50,000, interested buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate benefit of ₹ 5,000.

The Hyundai Kona electric SUV is listed on the official website with benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh

Also Read: Car Sales February 2021: Hyundai India Registers 29 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Market​

The petrol and diesel variants of the Elantra is listed with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 1 lakh. It includes a cash discount of ₹ 70,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000. Lastly, the Kona electric SUV is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. There are no discounts on the models like Venue, Verna, i20, Creta and the Tucson.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.