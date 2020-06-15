New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue Flux Special Edition Revealed In South Korea

Hyundai has officially launched Venue Flux special edition in the South Korean market at a price of at KRW 2,15,00,000, which is approximately Rs. 13.56 lakh.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hyundai Venue Flux is powered by a 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated, petrol engine

Highlights

  • Hyundai Venue Flux Special Edition costs KRW 2,15,00,000 in South Korea
  • Hyundai Venue Flux edition comes in dual-tone black and neon green shade
  • No mechanical changes on the Venue Flux as compared to the regular model

Hyundai has officially introduced Venue Flux special edition in its home market, South Korea. The special edition of the subcompact SUV is made exclusively for the South Korean market, and is priced at KRW 2,15,00,000 (approximately ₹ 13.56 lakh). The Hyundai Venue Flux edition comes in a dual-tone black and neon green shade, giving a sportier look and funky character to the SUV than the regular version. Apart from the cosmetic treatment, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition doesn't see any mechanical or dimensional changes.

Also Read: Hyundai India Receives 1700 Bookings On The 'Click To Buy' Digital Platform

Hyundai Venue

6.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Venue

gsk8u5f8

The dual-tone Black and Neon Green colour on the Venue Flux gives it a sportier look

Aesthetically, the Venue Flux edition gets a hot-stamped front grille with chrome-studded pattern thus giving it a premium look. The funky character of the subcompact SUV is further underlined by the accents on the front bumper, ORVMs, V-badges on the C-pillars, rear skid plate and more. The Venue Flux special edition measures 4,040mm in length, 1,770mm in width and 1,585mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,520mm.

9maejbj

The fluorescent green colour shade on the inside adds sporty appeal to the cabin

The special edition of the subcompact SUV brings sporty characteristics on the inside as well. It flaunts neon highlights on the climate control dials, drive mode dial and air vent adjusters. The SUV is offered with a flux stitch on the steering wheel. The overall appeal of the cabin is accentuated by the synthetic leather upholstery on the door armrests, contrast stitching on seats and more. For safety, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition is loaded with 6-airbags, forward collision avoidance assist (FCA), lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning, driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, high beam assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Read: Hyundai And Kia's Heat Management Innovation Maximizes EV Driving Range

f3d8gg8g

Hyundai Venue Flux gets hot-stamped radiator grille with chrome-studded pattern

0 Comments

On the mechanical front, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition comes with a 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated, petrol engine, which is also seen on the standard version. The unit is paired with a SmartStream IVT (CVT) automatic gearbox. The powertrain is tuned to make 121.2 bhp at 6,300rpm with 154Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV is offered in three powertrain options that are BS6-compliant - 1.5-litre turbo diesel, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol & 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Venue with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai
Venue

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
16%
Return To Poll

Hyundai Venue Alternatives

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.15 - 10.35 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Select your City
or select from popular cities