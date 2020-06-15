Hyundai Venue Flux Special Edition Revealed In South Korea

Hyundai has officially introduced Venue Flux special edition in its home market, South Korea. The special edition of the subcompact SUV is made exclusively for the South Korean market, and is priced at KRW 2,15,00,000 (approximately ₹ 13.56 lakh). The Hyundai Venue Flux edition comes in a dual-tone black and neon green shade, giving a sportier look and funky character to the SUV than the regular version. Apart from the cosmetic treatment, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition doesn't see any mechanical or dimensional changes.

Also Read: Hyundai India Receives 1700 Bookings On The 'Click To Buy' Digital Platform

Hyundai Venue 6.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The dual-tone Black and Neon Green colour on the Venue Flux gives it a sportier look

Aesthetically, the Venue Flux edition gets a hot-stamped front grille with chrome-studded pattern thus giving it a premium look. The funky character of the subcompact SUV is further underlined by the accents on the front bumper, ORVMs, V-badges on the C-pillars, rear skid plate and more. The Venue Flux special edition measures 4,040mm in length, 1,770mm in width and 1,585mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,520mm.

The fluorescent green colour shade on the inside adds sporty appeal to the cabin

The special edition of the subcompact SUV brings sporty characteristics on the inside as well. It flaunts neon highlights on the climate control dials, drive mode dial and air vent adjusters. The SUV is offered with a flux stitch on the steering wheel. The overall appeal of the cabin is accentuated by the synthetic leather upholstery on the door armrests, contrast stitching on seats and more. For safety, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition is loaded with 6-airbags, forward collision avoidance assist (FCA), lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning, driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, high beam assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Read: Hyundai And Kia's Heat Management Innovation Maximizes EV Driving Range

Hyundai Venue Flux gets hot-stamped radiator grille with chrome-studded pattern

On the mechanical front, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition comes with a 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated, petrol engine, which is also seen on the standard version. The unit is paired with a SmartStream IVT (CVT) automatic gearbox. The powertrain is tuned to make 121.2 bhp at 6,300rpm with 154Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV is offered in three powertrain options that are BS6-compliant - 1.5-litre turbo diesel, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol & 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.