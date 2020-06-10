New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Hyundai India Receives 1700 Bookings On The 'Click To Buy' Digital Platform

Hyundai's 'Click to Buy' platform allows customers to browse, spec and choose their preferred car model from Hyundai's portfolio, and then actually proceed to buy it online.

Updated:
3,867  Views
Hyundai Motor India has already taken in over 1700 bookings over its newly launched online buying portal, since the corona lockdown began in India. Hyundai's 'Click to Buy' platform allows customers to browse, spec and choose their preferred car model from Hyundai's portfolio, and then actually proceed to buy it online. The idea is to not only offer convenience but more crucially also allow people to shop for a new car without worrying about exposing themselves to any potential infection by stepping out. Tarun Garg, Director, Marketing and Sales, Hyundai Motor India told carandbike, "With Click to Buy we will cater to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new Hyundai cars. Ten Hyundai models including the (newly updated) Verna and new gen Creta, are available on Click to Buy website and the platform is connected in real time across India to fulfil the needs of the millennial generation."

c4k854jo

The Click to Buy platform is connected on a real-time  basis with all the dealerships across India

Launched in January, 'Click to Buy' was a digital initiative meant to simply offer an additional option to consumers - in addition to the company's over 500 strong network of dealerships. But now it has taken on an additional meaning. Of the approximately 1700 bookings, it is no surprise that the new second generation Hyundai Creta accounts for 54 per cent. The need for personal mobility was always likely to spur demand for compact vehicles in the short term. And so the always-popular hatchback space, and subcompact SUV segment are also getting some favour. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios makes up 12 per cent of all online bookings so far and the 'Click to Buy' portal sees the Hyundai Venue account for 11 per cent of them.

oo0hi88o

Hyundai dealerships across the country have started operations 

0 Comments

The new generation of the Hyundai Creta has been well received in the country. In fact, the Creta accounts for 50 per cent of Hyundai's total sales and became India's highest selling car in May, which is a first for Hyundai  and also a first for an SUV. The online platform from Hyundai is connected on a real-time  basis with all the dealerships across India for the convenience and the need of new-age digital customers. While the company had already said that the 'Click To Buy' platform has surpassed the number of visitors on the corporate website. Given that the company has already updated its product line up with new launches like the Verna facelift, BS6 Nios and the BS6 Elantra, making the 360 degree sales experience. The next big launch from the company is of course the i20 premium hatchback and we wait to know more about the new car. 

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

