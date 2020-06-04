Hyundai Bags Over 15 000 Registrations In Two Months With Click To Buy

It has been a few months since Hyundai launched its online retail platform, 'Click To Buy' in India. The company has integrated over 600 dealerships from across the country on this online platform, and in the last two months alone, Hyundai has bagged over 15,000 registrations through the website. In the communication sent out by the company, W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India, said, "Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 15,000 registrations in two months."

Also Read: Car Sales May 2020: Hyundai India Registers A Slump In Sales Of 78.7%

Since the launch of Click to Buy, Hyundai has received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown keeping consumers at home, automakers had to rely on digital channels to sell cars, and Hyundai has been among the first few to see some positive outcome. The Click To Buy platform offers car buyers an end-to-end contactless buying experience, where customers get to select the desired car, variant, colour, engine option and more. Once selected, he/she can book the car online and select their preferred dealership, who will contact you to guide you through the entire contactless process with digital paperwork. Plus, you have the option to get the car home delivered or schedule a pickup from the dealership.

Also Read: Hyundai Manufactures 5000 Units In May For Export Markets

Also Read: Coronavirus: Hyundai Prepares For A New Normal

Earlier in May, talking about Click To Buy on Freewheeling with SVP, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said "I firmly believe that going forward this is really going to be a very big game-changer because it takes care of everything. The customer can choose a car, personalise it, he can get it financed, he can choose his mode of delivery, and also, he has an option of choosing a sales consultant on the way to help him. So, I think all that full 360-degree experience at a click of a button is something which I believe the customers now, especially in the post COVID era are going to appreciate."

Also Read: Hyundai's 'Click To Buy' Platform Keeping Customers Engaged With The Brand: Tarun Garg

The Creta accounts for 50 per cent of Hyundai's total sales and became India's highest-selling car in May

Hyundai says that currently, SUVs have dominated its online sales with cars like the recently launched Creta and the sub-compact SUV Venue accounting for 65 per cent of total numbers. In fact, the Creta accounts for 50 per cent of Hyundai's total sales and became India's highest selling car in May, which is a first for Hyundai also a first for an SUV. Last month, Hyundai sold 6,883 vehicles in the domestic market, witnessing a decline of 78.8 per cent, as against the 42,502 units sold in May 2019. This was a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.