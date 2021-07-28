Hyundai Verna: Top 5 Rivals

The Hyundai Verna is one of the most popular compact sedan in India and a significant contributor in Hyundai India's overall volumes. The updated 2020 Hyundai Verna went on sale in India just last year and gets several additions in the creature comforts department like ventilated seats and a wireless charger among others. The Verna too comes in both petrol and diesel engine option and both engines also come with an optional automatic transmission. So the Verna does get a turbo-petrol engine with a DCT automatic, which is the sportiest of the lot. Prices for the new Hyundai Verna start at Rs. 9.19 lakh and go up to Rs. 15.25 lakh. Here are its top five rivals.

Honda City

The Honda City comes with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor.

The Honda City has been a benchmark in the compact sedan space and one of the top-selling sedans in India. Last year, Honda Cars India launched the new-gen model in the country, which comes with a host of design and styling changes, new features and powerful engine options. The car comes with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT unit for the petrol version. The City is priced at Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 14.95 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a 1.5-litre motor that is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional four-speed automatic torque converter.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is yet another popular compact sedan in the market and it is only offered with a petrol engine. The car gets a 1.5-litre motor that is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional four-speed automatic torque converter. However, the Ciaz has now become a bit dated. It is priced between Rs. 8.52 lakh and Rs. 11.50 lakh.

Skoda Rapid

The Skoda Rapid comes with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that's certainly one of the best engines in the segment.

The Skoda Rapid is one of the nicer compact sedans in the market, however, save for a few updates, the car has largely remained unchanged ever since its launch. That said, the existing model comes with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that's certainly one of the best engines in the segment. The Skoda Rapid is priced between Rs. 7.79 lakh to Rs. 13.29 lakh.

Volkswagen Vento

The Volkswagen Vento too gets the same 1.0 TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine.

The Volkswagen Vento is yet another strong contender in this segment. Like its Czech cousin Rapid, this too has largely remained unchanged since its launch, but it's still one of the best options to go for if drivability and performance are your main criteria. The Vento too gets the same 1.0 TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and is priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 13.83 lakh.

Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder dual VVT-i petrol unit, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-step CVT unit.

The Toyota Yaris too rivals the Hyundai Verna, and like most of the other contenders in this space, this too is only offered with a petrol engine. The Yaris gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder dual VVT-i petrol unit, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-step CVT unit. The car is priced in India from Rs. 9.16 lakh to Rs. 14.60 lakh.