Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise

This farmer in Maharashtra has found a unique way of milking his cows using his tractor.

The entire milking process thanks to this innovation takes just 2-3 minutes

  • Netizens are calling it a good use of available technology.
  • The entire process of milking the cow takes just 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Mahindra group Chairman has been sharing such innovations on social media

An innovative way of milking a cow using a tractor has caught the attention of none other than the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. A video has gone viral where a tractor is being used to milk a cow without any human intervention. Mahindra shared the video on Twitter and asked his followers, "People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as 'multi-tasking' beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?"


In the video the person who has come up with this technique explains the entire process. He says "We can set the system the way we want to. You can choose to remove the milk at a faster pace or slower using a knob. The tractor has to be switched on and no need to provide acceleration. We've removed the air suction to create a vacuum and then the suction begins. In just 2 to 3 minutes it helps milk the cow."

The entire milk removal process takes just 2-3 minutes.

Many citizens replied to Mahindra's tweet appreciating the unique innovation. Calling it a good use of the available technology, a user said, "Looks like a makeshift vacuum pump, they've rigged engine's air suction/filter assembly to create a vacuum that is being used to pull a vacuum for milking/ operating the milking machine."


Another user asked Mahindra to "hire these talented people and send offer letters to them immediately."

The pace at which milk is removed can be changed

Smart innovations on wheels have often caught the attention of the Mahindra Group chairman. Recently he had shared details about uniquely built motorcycles and E-rickshaws that promote social distancing.

