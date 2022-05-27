  • Home
  • News
  • Iraqi Kurdish Leader Says Rejects Federal Court Oil And Gas Ruling

Iraqi Kurdish Leader Says Rejects Federal Court Oil And Gas Ruling

Iraq's federal court has deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.
authorBy car&bike Team
27-May-22 11:26 PM IST
Iraqi Kurdish Leader Says Rejects Federal Court Oil And Gas Ruling banner

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that the semi-autonomous region rejected a federal court ruling on its oil and gas activities as "political" and not constitutional.

Iraq's federal court has deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

Related Articles
Oil Jumps To 13-Week High On Rising U.S. Gasoline Demand
Oil Jumps To 13-Week High On Rising U.S. Gasoline Demand
3 months ago
Saudi Arabia Hikes July Crude Prices Surprisingly High For Asia Buyers
Saudi Arabia Hikes July Crude Prices Surprisingly High For Asia Buyers
3 months ago
EU Agrees Russian Oil Sanctions, Gives Hungary Exemptions
EU Agrees Russian Oil Sanctions, Gives Hungary Exemptions
3 months ago
Iran Says Crew Of Two Seized Greek Tankers Not Detained And Are On Board
Iran Says Crew Of Two Seized Greek Tankers Not Detained And Are On Board
3 months ago

Top trending

1Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near You
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs